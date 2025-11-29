Pakistan vs Sri Lanka tri-series final: Playing 11, match time, streaming

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Sri Lanka head into Saturday’s tri-series final with renewed confidence, remarkably turning their fortunes around after nearly 20 disappointing days in Rawalpindi. Winless in the ODI leg and hammered by Zimbabwe earlier in the tournament, they staged a stunning revival with back-to-back victories, including a nail-biting finish against Pakistan. Another spirited display could see them transform a troubled tour into a triumphant one.
Pakistan, however, enter the final as favourites, having dominated Sri Lanka for most of the month and maintaining a strong T20 record in a busy build-up to the 2026 World Cup. They know that even a slight improvement in their bowling and top-order batting should tilt the contest their way.
For Sri Lanka, co-hosts of next year’s global event, Saturday offers a chance to salvage a difficult year with silverware.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka tri-series final: Playing 11
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan