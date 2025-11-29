Home / Cricket / News / Pakistan vs Sri Lanka tri-series final: Playing 11, match time, streaming

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka tri-series final: Playing 11, match time, streaming

The live streaming of the tri-series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be available on the FanCode app and website in India

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka tri-series final: Playing 11
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka tri-series final: Playing 11
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Sri Lanka head into Saturday’s tri-series final with renewed confidence, remarkably turning their fortunes around after nearly 20 disappointing days in Rawalpindi. Winless in the ODI leg and hammered by Zimbabwe earlier in the tournament, they staged a stunning revival with back-to-back victories, including a nail-biting finish against Pakistan. Another spirited display could see them transform a troubled tour into a triumphant one.
 
Pakistan, however, enter the final as favourites, having dominated Sri Lanka for most of the month and maintaining a strong T20 record in a busy build-up to the 2026 World Cup. They know that even a slight improvement in their bowling and top-order batting should tilt the contest their way.
 
For Sri Lanka, co-hosts of next year’s global event, Saturday offers a chance to salvage a difficult year with silverware.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka tri-series final: Playing 11

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan
 
Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka tri-series final: Head-to-head in T20Is

  • Total matches: 26
  • Pakistan won: 15
  • Sri Lanka won: 11
  • No result: 0

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka tri-series final: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the tri-series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka be played? 
The tri-series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played on November 29.
 
What is the venue for the tri-series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka? 
The November 29 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
 
When will the first ball of the tri-series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka be bowled? 
The first ball of the tri-series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be bowled at 6:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the tri-series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in India? 
The live telecast of the tri-series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the tri-series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in India? 
The live streaming of the tri-series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Topics :Cricket NewsPakistan cricket teamSri Lanka cricket teamT20 cricket

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

