ENG vs IND: Root's unbeaten 99 powers England to 4 wicket win vs India
Joe Root anchored England's chase with an unbeaten 99 as the hosts defeated India by four wickets in the second ODI to level the three-match series here on Thursday.
Press Trust of India Cardiff
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Joe Root produced another batting masterclass, finishing agonisingly short of a century with an unbeaten 99, as England defeated India by four wickets in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens on Thursday to level the three-match series 1-1.
Chasing a modest target of 234, the former England captain held the innings together with a composed knock, ensuring the hosts crossed the line with 35 balls to spare. Root's calm presence at the crease proved decisive as England recovered from a few early setbacks to complete the chase at 235/6 in 44.1 overs.
Earlier, England's bowlers laid the platform after captain Harry Brook opted to field first. India looked well placed at 178/3, thanks to fluent half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, before suffering a dramatic collapse that saw them lose their remaining seven wickets for just 55 runs.
Kohli continued his return to form with a stylish 65 off 66 deliveries, striking eight boundaries and looking in complete control during his partnership with Iyer. The latter countered England's short-ball tactics impressively, scoring 66 from 71 balls while keeping India's innings on course for a total well above 250.
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However, England's pace attack turned the contest on its head. Jofra Archer once again troubled the Indian batters with his pace and bounce, returning figures of 3/47, while Gus Atkinson matched him with 3/50. Saqib Mahmood also chipped in with crucial breakthroughs as India's middle and lower order folded under sustained pressure.
From a commanding position, India were bowled out for just 233 in the 44th over, leaving England with a manageable chase.
Root ensured there were no late hiccups, expertly rotating the strike and punishing loose deliveries to guide England home. The victory cancelled out India's six-wicket win in the opening ODI at Birmingham, setting up a winner-takes-all series decider at Lord's on Sunday.
With momentum now shifting towards the hosts, both teams head into the final match knowing the series is still firmly up for grabs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Topics : Cricket News Team India
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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 1:48 AM IST