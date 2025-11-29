MI vs RCB to Open WPL 2026 on January 9; Final Scheduled for February 5

The 2026 Women’s Premier League will begin with a marquee contest between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on January 9, setting the tone for a season that introduces several structural changes. The WPL has shifted to a January–February window for the first time, with organisers emphasising that the revamped calendar offers a cleaner, uninterrupted run compared to previous editions.

According to media reports officials involved in the scheduling process indicated that the league wanted to “avoid the crowded international cycle” and ensure full visibility for women’s cricket. The season concludes with a rare weekday finale on February 5, a move the organisers described as part of an effort to optimise broadcast reach while accommodating logistical constraints around venue availability and global cricket commitments.

Two cities split the 28-day tournament

The league will unfold across Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, with both venues receiving equal weight in the scheduling template. DY Patil Stadium, fresh from hosting India’s ODI World Cup triumph, will stage the opening 11 matches, including both Saturday double-headers. The remaining 11 league games shift to Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium, which will also host the eliminator on February 3 and the title clash on February 5.

Start date announced during auction

WPL chairman Jayesh George, while unveiling the fixtures during the players’ auction on Thursday, said the league had prioritised prime-time consistency. According to officials, the plan was to “limit afternoon starts as much as possible”, with only the early games of double-header days beginning before sunset. All remaining matches will be held under lights.