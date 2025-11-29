Home / Cricket / News / MI vs RCB to Open WPL 2026 on January 9; Final Scheduled for February 5

MI vs RCB to Open WPL 2026 on January 9; Final Scheduled for February 5

The 2026 edition marks the WPL's first shift to a January-February slot, unlike previous seasons that ran from February to March ahead of the IPL

WPL 2026 full schedule
WPL 2026 full schedule
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 1:13 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The 2026 Women’s Premier League will begin with a marquee contest between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on January 9, setting the tone for a season that introduces several structural changes. The WPL has shifted to a January–February window for the first time, with organisers emphasising that the revamped calendar offers a cleaner, uninterrupted run compared to previous editions.
 
According to media reports officials involved in the scheduling process indicated that the league wanted to “avoid the crowded international cycle” and ensure full visibility for women’s cricket. The season concludes with a rare weekday finale on February 5, a move the organisers described as part of an effort to optimise broadcast reach while accommodating logistical constraints around venue availability and global cricket commitments. 

Two cities split the 28-day tournament

The league will unfold across Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, with both venues receiving equal weight in the scheduling template. DY Patil Stadium, fresh from hosting India’s ODI World Cup triumph, will stage the opening 11 matches, including both Saturday double-headers. The remaining 11 league games shift to Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium, which will also host the eliminator on February 3 and the title clash on February 5.

Start date announced during auction

WPL chairman Jayesh George, while unveiling the fixtures during the players’ auction on Thursday, said the league had prioritised prime-time consistency. According to officials, the plan was to “limit afternoon starts as much as possible”, with only the early games of double-header days beginning before sunset. All remaining matches will be held under lights.

WPL 2026: Full Schedule

Game Date Venue
MI vs RCB January 9 Navi Mumbai
UPW vs GG January 10 Navi Mumbai
MI vs DC January 10 Navi Mumbai
DC vs GG January 11 Navi Mumbai
RCB vs UPW January 12 Navi Mumbai
MI vs GG January 13 Navi Mumbai
UPW vs DC January 14 Navi Mumbai
MI vs UPW January 15 Navi Mumbai
RCB vs GG January 16 Navi Mumbai
UPW vs MI January 17 Navi Mumbai
DC vs RCB January 17 Navi Mumbai
GG vs RCB January 19 Vadodara
DC vs MI January 20 Vadodara
GG vs UPW January 22 Vadodara
RCB vs DC January 24 Vadodara
RCB vs MI January 26 Vadodara
GG vs DC January 27 Vadodara
UPW vs RCB January 29 Vadodara
GG vs MI January 30 Vadodara
DC vs UPW February 1 Vadodara
Eliminator February 3 Vadodara
Final February 5 Vadodara
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Big WPL auction 'win' likely to lift Deepti Sharma's brand appeal

WPL auction 2026: All-rounder Deepti Sharma becomes the most expensive buy

Who is Anushka Sharma? Cricketer bought by Gujarat Giants at WPL auction

WPL 2026 Auction: Gujarat Giants full list of players bought, updated squad

WPL 2026 Auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full list of players bought

Topics :Cricket NewsWomen's Premier LeagueT20 cricketMumbai IndiansRoyal Challengers BangaloreDelhi Capitals

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story