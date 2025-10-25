Rohit slams ton in Sydney to become India's 3rd-highest run scorer in ODIs

Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma continues his brilliant form in ODI cricket. After a gritty 73 in the second ODI vs Australia, Rohit managed to cross the three-digit mark for the 33rd time in his career. Rohit also became the 3rd-highest run scorer for India in ODI cricket the moment he crossed the 93-run mark in his innings, surpassing Sourav Ganguly’s record of 11,221 runs. Rohit now has 11,349 runs to his name. Only Virat Kohli (16,239 runs) and Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs) are now ahead of him in the list.
Most runs in ODI cricket by an Indian batter
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|100
|50
|SR Tendulkar
|1989-2012
|463
|452
|41
|18426
|200*
|49
|96
|V Kohli
|2008-2025
|305
|293
|46
|14234
|183
|51
|75
|RG Sharma
|2007-2025
|276
|268
|37
|11349
|264
|33
|60
|SC Ganguly
|1992-2007
|308
|297
|23
|11221
|183
|22
|71
|R Dravid
|1996-2011
|340
|314
|39
|10768
|153
|12
|82
|MS Dhoni
|2004-2019
|347
|294
|83
|10599
|183*
|9
|73
|M Azharuddin
|1985-2000
|334
|308
|54
|9378
|153*
|7
|58
|Yuvraj Singh
|2000-2017
|301
|275
|39
|8609
|150
|14
|52
|V Sehwag
|1999-2013
|241
|235
|9
|7995
|219
|15
|37
|S Dhawan
|2010-2022
|167
|164
|10
|6793
|143
|17
|39
|SK Raina
|2005-2018
|226
|194
|35
|5615
|116*
|5
|36
|A Jadeja
|1992-2000
|196
|179
|36
|5359
|119
|6
|30
|G Gambhir
|2003-2013
|147
|143
|11
|5238
|150*
|11
|34
|NS Sidhu
|1987-1998
|136
|127
|8
|4413
|134*
|6
|33
|K Srikkanth
|1981-1992
|146
|145
|4
|4091
|123
|4
|27
|N Kapil Dev
|1978-1994
|225
|198
|39
|3783
|175*
|1
|14
|DB Vengsarkar
|1976-1991
|129
|120
|19
|3508
|105
|1
|23
|RJ Shastri
|1981-1992
|150
|128
|21
|3108
|109
|4
|18
|KL Rahul
|2016-2025
|88
|81
|17
|3092
|112
|7
|18