Home / Cricket / News / Manchester weather: Will rain impact the start of the 4th ENG vs IND Test?

Manchester weather: Will rain impact the start of the 4th ENG vs IND Test?

According to Manchester's weather report for Wednesday, it will be a cloudy start to the day, as, from 9 am to 1 pm, the weather is expected to be clear of rain despite heavy clouds in the sky

Manchester weather report July 23
Manchester weather report July 23
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Old Trafford in Manchester is all set to host the crucial fourth Test match of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England today. The match is a must-win for the Shubman Gill-led Indian side if they want to stay alive in the series, as they are trailing 1-2 after the third Test. On the other hand, for England, a win will seal the series, while a draw will ensure they are at least not on the losing side when the series ends. 
 
While both teams will have their game plan ready to secure the match, they will have to be careful about rain, which is expected to heavily influence the match. It has been raining very heavily in Manchester for the last couple of days, and it is expected to continue similarly on the first day of the match. 
 
But what exactly does the weather report of Manchester for Wednesday, July 23, suggest? Let’s take a look.

Hourly weather report of Manchester on Wednesday, July 23

According to Manchester’s weather report for Wednesday by AccuWeather, it will be a cloudy start to the day as, from 9 am to 1 pm, the weather is expected to be clear of rain despite heavy clouds in the sky.
 
The trouble begins from 2 pm, as the precipitation chances increase from 6 per cent at 1 pm to 54 per cent. It is expected to come down in the next hour but not by much, with a 49 per cent chance at 3 pm and 36 per cent at 4 pm. Precipitation chances drop down significantly at 5 pm, standing at just 17 per cent, and remain constant till 7 pm IST. 
 
The current reports do not suggest a full washout, but definitely hint towards a start-stop kind of play on Day 1.

What are the weather reports for the next four days of the Test?

The second day of the Test, on July 24, is also expected to be a rain-hit one, with an 84 per cent chance of precipitation. But things are expected to be clear on Days 3 and 4—July 25 and 26—with just 7 and 10 per cent chances of precipitation, respectively. The final day of the Test on Sunday will once again be a rain-hit one, with a 40 per cent overall chance of precipitation.
 
In conclusion, players will have to go a little hard in their approach if they wish to get a result out of the match; otherwise, it will be the sixth draw between the two sides at this venue in 10 encounters.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sports Governance Bill 2025: How it will impact BCCI operations, elections

Centre to table Sports Bill today; BCCI to come under govt purview

West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

Under 19 Youth Test: England dominate India despite Malhotra's hundred

Bangladesh vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS 2nd T20: Bangladesh thrash Pakistan in 2nd T20I to win the series

Topics :India cricket teamTest CricketICC World Test ChampionshipIndia vs EnglandEngland cricket team

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story