Manchester weather: Will rain impact the start of the 4th ENG vs IND Test?

The Old Trafford in Manchester is all set to host the crucial fourth Test match of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England today. The match is a must-win for the Shubman Gill-led Indian side if they want to stay alive in the series, as they are trailing 1-2 after the third Test. On the other hand, for England, a win will seal the series, while a draw will ensure they are at least not on the losing side when the series ends.

While both teams will have their game plan ready to secure the match, they will have to be careful about rain, which is expected to heavily influence the match. It has been raining very heavily in Manchester for the last couple of days, and it is expected to continue similarly on the first day of the match.

But what exactly does the weather report of Manchester for Wednesday, July 23, suggest? Let's take a look. Hourly weather report of Manchester on Wednesday, July 23 According to Manchester's weather report for Wednesday by AccuWeather, it will be a cloudy start to the day as, from 9 am to 1 pm, the weather is expected to be clear of rain despite heavy clouds in the sky. The trouble begins from 2 pm, as the precipitation chances increase from 6 per cent at 1 pm to 54 per cent. It is expected to come down in the next hour but not by much, with a 49 per cent chance at 3 pm and 36 per cent at 4 pm. Precipitation chances drop down significantly at 5 pm, standing at just 17 per cent, and remain constant till 7 pm IST.

The current reports do not suggest a full washout, but definitely hint towards a start-stop kind of play on Day 1. What are the weather reports for the next four days of the Test? The second day of the Test, on July 24, is also expected to be a rain-hit one, with an 84 per cent chance of precipitation. But things are expected to be clear on Days 3 and 4—July 25 and 26—with just 7 and 10 per cent chances of precipitation, respectively. The final day of the Test on Sunday will once again be a rain-hit one, with a 40 per cent overall chance of precipitation.