SA declare 260/5, set India a mammoth 549-run target in Guwahati Test

Tristan Stubbs (94) and Tony de Zorzi (49) anchored South Africa’s second innings, frustrating India’s spinners before the Proteas declared at 260 for 5 on Day 4 of the second Test in Guwahati. The declaration has handed India a daunting 549-run target to chase, a total that seems nearly impossible to chase down on a deteriorating pitch.

Early Wickets for India

The morning session saw Ravindra Jadeja (4/62) and Washington Sundar (1/67) strike early, reducing South Africa to 77/3. Jadeja dismissed both openers, Ryan Rickelton (35 off 64 balls) and Aiden Markram (29 off 84 balls), continuing his strong performance in the series. Washington then removed South African captain Temba Bavuma (3), keeping India briefly in the hunt.

Stubbs and de Zorzi Consolidate Lead ALSO READ: What is the highest successful run chase for Team India in Test cricket? Tristan Stubbs, who narrowly missed a half-century in the first innings, played a patient and calculated innings of 94 off 180 balls. He combined with Tony de Zorzi to add 101 runs for the fourth wicket, frustrating India’s spinners as the pitch softened. Stubbs later stitched a 82-run partnership with Wiaan Mulder (35) to push the total toward a commanding declaration. Spin and Turn on Guwahati Pitch While both Jadeja and Sundar are not known for extracting prodigious turn, the first session saw the ball gripping more than usual, hinting at crumbling conditions later in the match. This will make the task of India’s batters in the fourth innings even more challenging.