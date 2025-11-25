Home / Cricket / News / SA declare 260/5, set India a mammoth 549-run target in Guwahati Test

SA declare 260/5, set India a mammoth 549-run target in Guwahati Test

The declaration has handed India a daunting 549-run target to chase, a total that seems nearly impossible to chase down on a deteriorating pitch.

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 4
IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 4
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 3:25 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tristan Stubbs (94) and Tony de Zorzi (49) anchored South Africa’s second innings, frustrating India’s spinners before the Proteas declared at 260 for 5 on Day 4 of the second Test in Guwahati. The declaration has handed India a daunting 549-run target to chase, a total that seems nearly impossible to chase down on a deteriorating pitch.
 
Early Wickets for India
 
The morning session saw Ravindra Jadeja (4/62) and Washington Sundar (1/67) strike early, reducing South Africa to 77/3. Jadeja dismissed both openers, Ryan Rickelton (35 off 64 balls) and Aiden Markram (29 off 84 balls), continuing his strong performance in the series. Washington then removed South African captain Temba Bavuma (3), keeping India briefly in the hunt.
 
Stubbs and de Zorzi Consolidate Lead
 
Tristan Stubbs, who narrowly missed a half-century in the first innings, played a patient and calculated innings of 94 off 180 balls. He combined with Tony de Zorzi to add 101 runs for the fourth wicket, frustrating India’s spinners as the pitch softened. Stubbs later stitched a 82-run partnership with Wiaan Mulder (35) to push the total toward a commanding declaration. 
 
Spin and Turn on Guwahati Pitch
 
While both Jadeja and Sundar are not known for extracting prodigious turn, the first session saw the ball gripping more than usual, hinting at crumbling conditions later in the match. This will make the task of India’s batters in the fourth innings even more challenging.
 
Proteas in Cruise Control
 
With South Africa now in full control, the focus has shifted to the Indian batting lineup, who must attempt a historic chase under mounting pressure. After being bundled out for 201 in response to South Africa’s first-innings total of 489 on Day 3, India face a seemingly insurmountable challenge to save the match. 
South Africa 2nd Inning
260-5 (78.3 ov) CRR:3.31
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR  
Ryan Rickelton c M Siraj b R Jadeja 35 64 4 0 54.69  
Aiden Markram b R Jadeja 29 84 3 0 34.52  
Tristan Stubbs b R Jadeja 94 180 9 1 52.22  
Temba Bavuma (C) c N K Reddy b W Sundar 3 11 0 0 27.27  
Tony de Zorzi lbw b R Jadeja 49 68 4 1 72.06  
Wiaan Mulder Not out 35 69 5 0 50.72  
Extras 15 (b 9, Ib 0, w 1, nb 5, p 0)  
Total 260 (5 wkts, 78.3 Ov)  
Yet to Bat Senuran Muthusamy,Kyle Verreynne,Marco Jansen,Simon Harmer,Keshav Maharaj  
Fall of Wickets
59-1(Ryan Rickelton 18.3),74-2(Aiden Markram 28.1),77-3(Temba Bavuma 31.3),178-4(Tony de Zorzi 58.1),260-5(Tristan Stubbs 78.3)
Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO
Jasprit Bumrah 6 0 22 0 1 1 3.67
Mohammed Siraj 5 1 19 0 0 0 3.8
Ravindra Jadeja 28.3 3 62 4 4 0 2.18
Kuldeep Yadav 12 0 48 0 0 0 4
Washington Sundar 22 2 67 1 0 0 3.05
Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 0 9 0 0 0 9
Nitish Kumar Reddy 4 0 24 0 0 0 6
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICC T20 World Cup schedule announcement LIVE UPDATES: Match details to be revealed after 6:30 PM

Srikkanth slams Gambhir over inconsistent IND selections amid SA Test loss

Bazball 'dies' in Perth: Aussie papers publish fake obituary for England

PCB aims to reschedule home ODI cricket series against Australia in 2025

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule to be revealed on November 25 in Mumbai

Topics :India vs South AfricaTest CricketIndia cricket teamICC World Test Championship

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story