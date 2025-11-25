Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
What is the highest successful run chase for Team India in Test cricket?

What is the highest successful run chase for Team India in Test cricket?

India have basically 3 and a half session to try and hold on their wickets and fight for a draw as going for a such a mammoth total on a deteriorating wicket is almost impossible.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 4

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

India’s hopes of saving the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati are hanging by a thread. After losing the opening Test in Kolkata by 30 runs, the visitors have taken control in the final match and have set a daunting 549-run target on Day 4 of the Test.  India have basically 3 and a half session to try and hold on their wickets and fight for a draw as going for a such a mammoth total on a deteriorating wicket is almost impossible.
 
India’s Run-Chase Record
 
India has never successfully chased a target above 400 at home. Their highest-ever successful chase in Test cricket came in 1976 against the West Indies, scoring 406/4 at Port of Spain. At home, the record stands at 387/4 against England in Chennai (2008). India’s recent chases in India rarely exceed 276, showing just how daunting the 396-run target in Guwahati will be. 
 
 
India’s Highest Successful Run Chases in Tests
Target Score Opposition Venue Year
403 406/4 West Indies Port of Spain 1976
387 387/4 England Chennai 2008
328 329/7 Australia Brisbane 2021
276 276/5 West Indies Delhi 2011
264 264/5 Sri Lanka Kandy 2001
261 262/5 New Zealand Bengaluru 2012
257 258/5 Sri Lanka Colombo 2010
254 256/8 Australia Mumbai 1964
230 233/6 Australia Adelaide 2003
216 216/9 Australia Mohali 2010

Struggles Against South Africa
 
India’s historical record against South Africa in successful run chases is modest. Their highest-ever fourth-innings chase against the Proteas is only 117, achieved in 2004 at Eden Gardens, a match in which current coach Gautam Gambhir featured. That innings included a solid partnership between Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, who guided India to victory after Jacques Kallis starred with a century and fifty in the match.
 
Historic Challenge Ahead
 
Chasing 594 runs in Guwahati would require India to surpass any previous record at home. Considering the current situation, only an extraordinary batting display by Rishabh Pant and the rest of the lineup could make a win conceivable, making a draw the most likely outcome.

Test Cricket India cricket team India vs South Africa

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

