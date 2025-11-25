What is the highest successful run chase for Team India in Test cricket?

India’s hopes of saving the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati are hanging by a thread. After losing the opening Test in Kolkata by 30 runs, the visitors have taken control in the final match and have set a daunting 549-run target on Day 4 of the Test. India have basically 3 and a half session to try and hold on their wickets and fight for a draw as going for a such a mammoth total on a deteriorating wicket is almost impossible.
India’s Run-Chase Record
India has never successfully chased a target above 400 at home. Their highest-ever successful chase in Test cricket came in 1976 against the West Indies, scoring 406/4 at Port of Spain. At home, the record stands at 387/4 against England in Chennai (2008). India’s recent chases in India rarely exceed 276, showing just how daunting the 396-run target in Guwahati will be.
|India’s Highest Successful Run Chases in Tests
|Target
|Score
|Opposition
|Venue
|Year
|403
|406/4
|West Indies
|Port of Spain
|1976
|387
|387/4
|England
|Chennai
|2008
|328
|329/7
|Australia
|Brisbane
|2021
|276
|276/5
|West Indies
|Delhi
|2011
|264
|264/5
|Sri Lanka
|Kandy
|2001
|261
|262/5
|New Zealand
|Bengaluru
|2012
|257
|258/5
|Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|2010
|254
|256/8
|Australia
|Mumbai
|1964
|230
|233/6
|Australia
|Adelaide
|2003
|216
|216/9
|Australia
|Mohali
|2010
Struggles Against South Africa
India’s historical record against South Africa in successful run chases is modest. Their highest-ever fourth-innings chase against the Proteas is only 117, achieved in 2004 at Eden Gardens, a match in which current coach Gautam Gambhir featured. That innings included a solid partnership between Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, who guided India to victory after Jacques Kallis starred with a century and fifty in the match.
Historic Challenge Ahead
Chasing 594 runs in Guwahati would require India to surpass any previous record at home. Considering the current situation, only an extraordinary batting display by Rishabh Pant and the rest of the lineup could make a win conceivable, making a draw the most likely outcome.