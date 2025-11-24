Home / Cricket / News / ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule to be revealed on November 25 in Mumbai

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule to be revealed on November 25 in Mumbai

The ICC will officially unveil the full schedule for the 20-team tournament, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, 2026.

T20 World Cup 2026 dates
T20 World Cup 2026 dates
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 2:26 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
World Cup schedules are typically released well in advance, but when India hosts an ICC event, delays seem almost inevitable. With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 just 80 days away, cricket fans have been eagerly waiting for the complete match list. That wait comes to an end tomorrow.
 
The ICC will officially unveil the full schedule for the 20-team tournament, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, 2026. The announcement will be accompanied by a live streaming event featuring some of cricket’s biggest names, signaling a major reveal for fans across the world.
 
Star-Studded Schedule Reveal
 
The live event will feature India’s captain Rohit Sharma, star batter Suryakumar Yadav, women’s team leader Harmanpreet Kaur, and Sri Lanka legend Angelo Mathews. The presence of these players highlights the significance of the schedule launch. Fans can expect the announcement to include crucial details such as venue information, marquee fixtures, and the tournament’s opening game. 
 
Watch the Schedule Live
 
Cricket enthusiasts can watch the full schedule reveal online. The live streaming event will begin at 6:30 PM IST on November 25, 2025, giving fans the chance to get all the latest updates in real-time.
 
Full Groups for T20 World Cup 2026
 
The 20 participating teams have been divided into four groups:
 
Group A: India, Pakistan, Netherlands, Namibia, USA
Group B: Sri Lanka, Australia, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman
Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal, Italy
Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, UAE, Canada
 
This will mark the ninth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which first began in 2007. Since then, three teams—India, West Indies, and England, have won the tournament multiple times.
 
India Looks to Defend Title
 
India will have the golden opportunity to defend their title on home soil, with fans eagerly watching the Suryakumar Yadav-Gautam Gambhir combination for form and consistency. The full schedule reveal tomorrow promises to set the tone for one of the most exciting editions of the T20 World Cup yet.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

When was the last time Team India lost a Test by an innings at home?

95-1 to 122-7: How India suffered a stunning collapse in Guwahati vs SA

IND vs SA 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 3 in Guwahati today?

India vs South Africa ODIs full schedule, squads, live time and streaming

Pakistan vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup Rising Stars: PAK lift 3rd title; beat BAN in super over

Topics :Cricket NewsICC T20 World Cup

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story