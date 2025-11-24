ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule to be revealed on November 25 in Mumbai

World Cup schedules are typically released well in advance, but when India hosts an ICC event, delays seem almost inevitable. With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 just 80 days away, cricket fans have been eagerly waiting for the complete match list. That wait comes to an end tomorrow.

The ICC will officially unveil the full schedule for the 20-team tournament, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, 2026. The announcement will be accompanied by a live streaming event featuring some of cricket’s biggest names, signaling a major reveal for fans across the world.

Star-Studded Schedule Reveal The live event will feature India's captain Rohit Sharma, star batter Suryakumar Yadav, women's team leader Harmanpreet Kaur, and Sri Lanka legend Angelo Mathews. The presence of these players highlights the significance of the schedule launch. Fans can expect the announcement to include crucial details such as venue information, marquee fixtures, and the tournament's opening game. Watch the Schedule Live Cricket enthusiasts can watch the full schedule reveal online. The live streaming event will begin at 6:30 PM IST on November 25, 2025, giving fans the chance to get all the latest updates in real-time.