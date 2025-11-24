ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule to be revealed on November 25 in Mumbai
The ICC will officially unveil the full schedule for the 20-team tournament, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, 2026.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
World Cup schedules are typically released well in advance, but when India hosts an ICC event, delays seem almost inevitable. With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 just 80 days away, cricket fans have been eagerly waiting for the complete match list. That wait comes to an end tomorrow.
The ICC will officially unveil the full schedule for the 20-team tournament, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, 2026. The announcement will be accompanied by a live streaming event featuring some of cricket’s biggest names, signaling a major reveal for fans across the world.
Star-Studded Schedule Reveal
The live event will feature India’s captain Rohit Sharma, star batter Suryakumar Yadav, women’s team leader Harmanpreet Kaur, and Sri Lanka legend Angelo Mathews. The presence of these players highlights the significance of the schedule launch. Fans can expect the announcement to include crucial details such as venue information, marquee fixtures, and the tournament’s opening game.
Watch the Schedule Live
Cricket enthusiasts can watch the full schedule reveal online. The live streaming event will begin at 6:30 PM IST on November 25, 2025, giving fans the chance to get all the latest updates in real-time.
Full Groups for T20 World Cup 2026
The 20 participating teams have been divided into four groups:
Group A: India, Pakistan, Netherlands, Namibia, USA
Group B: Sri Lanka, Australia, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman
Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal, Italy
Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, UAE, Canada
This will mark the ninth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which first began in 2007. Since then, three teams—India, West Indies, and England, have won the tournament multiple times.
India Looks to Defend Title
India will have the golden opportunity to defend their title on home soil, with fans eagerly watching the Suryakumar Yadav-Gautam Gambhir combination for form and consistency. The full schedule reveal tomorrow promises to set the tone for one of the most exciting editions of the T20 World Cup yet.
