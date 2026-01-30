SA vs WI 2nd T20: De Kock's fiery century sends record books tumbling

South African batter Quinton de Kock pulled off the best T20I innings of his career in the second T20I match at Centurion against West Indies to help the Proteas win the match by seven wickets and seal the three-match series with a match to spare.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20: Match preview, toss timings, streaming De Kock, who returned to the South African squad in the second T20I after missing the first, scored a brilliant 115-run innings off just 49 balls to power South Africa to their second-highest successful run chase of 222 runs in T20Is, only behind their 259-run chase against the same team at the same venue back in 2023.

Moreover, the wicketkeeper-batter also broke multiple individual records along the way to his fiery ton in Centurion. Take a look. One of SA’s biggest T20I partnerships ever Quinton de Kock’s 162-run stand with Ryan Rickelton against West Indies at Centurion is now the fourth-highest 150-plus partnership for South Africa in T20Is. Only Graeme Smith–Loots Bosman (170) and Quinton de Kock–Rilee Rossouw (168) sit above it, while it has moved past the 157-run stand by Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen. De Kock is now part of three of South Africa’s six 150-plus T20I partnerships, underlining his impact at the top.

Second player with multiple T20I hundreds at a venue With his century today, de Kock equalled Colin Munro’s record for the most T20I hundreds at a single venue among Full Member teams. Both now have two T20I hundreds at the same ground, with de Kock achieving the feat at SuperSport Park, Centurion, while Munro did so at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Clear leader among wicketkeeper-batters De Kock extended his lead as the wicketkeeper with the most hundreds in men’s T20 cricket. His tally now stands at eight, pulling further clear of Ishan Kishan and Kamran Akmal (five each) and Sanju Samson (four). No other designated wicketkeeper is currently close to matching his numbers.

Level with SA’s multiple T20I centurions Today’s hundred also saw de Kock draw level with David Miller and Rilee Rossouw, with all three South Africans now owning two T20I centuries each. While Richard Levi still holds the record for the most explosive single innings, de Kock’s consistency across conditions continues to stand out. De Kock scripts unique six-hitting record By smashing 10 sixes in his innings, de Kock equalled Reeza Hendricks’ mark for the second-most sixes in a T20I innings by a South African. Only Richard Levi’s 13 sixes against New Zealand in 2012 remain ahead of him, while de Kock has now moved past several former greats on this list.