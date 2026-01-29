Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20: Match preview, toss timings, streaming

After the conclusion of the three-match ODI series in Colombo, Sri Lanka and England now move to Pallekele for the three-match T20I series starting Friday, January 30. It will be an important series for both sides as this will be their last T20I assignment before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 next month.

Sri Lanka team news

Sri Lanka head into the opening T20I eager to put the disappointment of the ODI series behind them and make a strong start at home. Familiar conditions at Pallekele should work in their favour, especially with a bowling attack built around spin and variation.

ALSO READ: South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20: Match preview, toss timings, streaming The focus will firmly be on the batting unit, particularly the middle order, which has struggled for consistency in recent outings. Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva carry the bulk of the responsibility to anchor the innings, while Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis will be expected to provide a solid start. With Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana, Sri Lanka possess the firepower to challenge England.

England team news

England arrive in Sri Lanka high on confidence after a dominant T20I series win against New Zealand and will look to carry that momentum forward. Their batting remains their biggest strength, with aggressive players capable of taking the game away quickly. However, adapting to spin-friendly conditions at Pallekele will be key.

England are likely to rely heavily on their experienced spinners to counter Sri Lanka’s home advantage. Adil Rashid will spearhead the attack in the middle overs, supported by Liam Dawson’s control and consistency. With several players focused on fine-tuning combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup, England may also use this series to test depth and flexibility.

Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20: Playing 11

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga

England playing 11 (probable): Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (capt), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Woo

Sri Lanka vs England: Head-to-head in T20s

Total matches: 14

Sri Lanka won: 4

England won: 10

No result: 0

Sri Lanka vs England T20 series: Full squad

Sri Lanka full squad: Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Eshan Malinga, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera

England full squad: Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Philip Salt, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the 1st T20 match between Sri Lanka and England be played?

The Sri Lanka and England 1st T20 match will be played on Friday, January 30.

What is the venue for the 1st T20 between Sri Lanka and England?

The Sri Lanka and England 1st T20 match will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

When will the toss for the Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20 take place?

The toss for the first T20 match between Sri Lanka and England will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

When will the first ball of the 1st T20 between Sri Lanka and England be bowled?

The first ball of the 1st T20 between Sri Lanka and England will be bowled at 7 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the 1st T20 between Sri Lanka and England in India?

The live telecast of the 1st T20 between Sri Lanka and England will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the 1st T20 between Sri Lanka and England in India?

The live streaming of the 1st T20 between Sri Lanka and England will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode app and website in India.