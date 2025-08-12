Sai Kishore, Pradosh to lead TN squads for Buchi Babu Tournament 2025

The prestigious All India Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament is set to return to Chennai from August 18 to September 9, and Tamil Nadu has announced two strong squads for the competition. R. Sai Kishore will captain the TNCA President’s XI, while Pradosh Ranjan Paul will lead the TNCA XI, as preparations ramp up ahead of a demanding domestic season.

The squads feature a mix of experienced campaigners and young talent. Notably, four members of Tamil Nadu's Cooch Behar Trophy-winning team, K. Abhinav, J. Hemchudeshan, D. Deepesh, and R.S. Ambrish, have been rewarded for their performances and included in the two squads.

Senior players rested from tourney The tournament will also serve as a platform for standout performers from the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). Fast bowler A. Esakkimuthu and wicketkeeper-batter Tushar Raheja have earned spots in the TNCA XI after impressing during the TNPL season. Meanwhile, senior players such as Sandeep Warrier, Gurjapneet Singh, and N. Jagadeesan have been given a break from the tournament. With a long domestic season ahead, the TN selectors have opted to manage workloads and ensure key players are rested ahead of more high-stakes competitions.