Who is Lhuan-dre Pretorius? South African cricket team's latest find
Currently part of South Africa's squad for the ongoing T20I series against Australia, Pretorius continues to show versatility and adaptability across formats.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Lhuan-dre Pretorius is one of South Africa’s most exciting young cricketing talents, quickly making a name for himself across formats. Just 19 years old, Pretorius recently announced himself on the international stage with a stunning Test debut against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.
At just 19 years and 93 days old, Lhuan-dre Pretorius became the 10th youngest player ever to score a Test century and the fifth youngest to do so on debut. In the process, he shattered a 61-year-old South African record, surpassing the legendary Graeme Pollock, who previously held the title of the youngest South African to score a Test hundred back in 1964. Check AUS vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
| Lhuan dre Pretorius Test stats
| Mat
| Inns
| NO
| Runs
| HS
| Avg
| BF
| SR
| 100s
| 50s
| 0s
| 4s
| 6s
| 2
| 3
| 0
| 235
| 153
| 78.33
| 253
| 92.88
| 1
| 1
| 0
| 18
| 7
Pretorius had already turned heads with a standout performance in the 2025 SA20 season, where he topped the run charts and earned his place in the Proteas setup. He was also signed by the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL as a replacement player, a nod to his growing reputation in the T20 circuit.
Pretorius looking to impress against Australia
| Lhuan dre Pretorius T20 stats
| Mat
| Inns
| NO
| Runs
| HS
| Avg
| BF
| SR
| 100s
| 50s
| 0s
| 4s
| 6s
| 7
| 7
| 0
| 107
| 51
| 15.28
| 85
| 125.88
| 0
| 1
| 1
| 14
| 3
Currently part of South Africa’s squad for the ongoing T20I series against Australia, Pretorius continues to show versatility and adaptability across formats. With a fearless approach, clean ball-striking, and a temperament suited to international cricket, he’s seen as a major prospect for South Africa as they build toward future campaigns in all formats.
From Test breakthroughs to T20 opportunities, Lhuan-dre Pretorius is a name cricket fans will be hearing a lot more of in the coming years.
The young South African cricketer Lhuan-dre Pretorius had also been picked up by the Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for the injured Nitish Rana for the IPL 2025 season but didn't get to feature in the side. Early days
Lhuan-dre Pretorius spent most of his high school years at St Stithians, a school renowned for producing top-level athletes, before transferring to Cornwall Hill College in Pretoria for his final year. By that time, he had already represented South Africa at the Under-19 level. He went on to finish as South Africa’s top run-scorer at the 2023 ICC U-19 World Cup and made his domestic debut for the Titans shortly after.
In the 2023–24 CSA T20 Knockout Challenge, Pretorius impressed again, finishing as the sixth-highest run-getter. His T20 franchise debut came the following summer with the Paarl Royals in January 2025, where he made an immediate impact by scoring a career-best 97 in his very first game.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices