Who is Lhuan-dre Pretorius? South African cricket team's latest find

Lhuan-dre Pretorius spent most of his high school years at St Stithians, a school renowned for producing top-level athletes, before transferring to Cornwall Hill College in Pretoria for his final year. By that time, he had already represented South Africa at the Under-19 level. He went on to finish as South Africa’s top run-scorer at the 2023 ICC U-19 World Cup and made his domestic debut for the Titans shortly after.

From Test breakthroughs to T20 opportunities, Lhuan-dre Pretorius is a name cricket fans will be hearing a lot more of in the coming years.The young South African cricketer Lhuan-dre Pretorius had also been picked up by the Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for the injured Nitish Rana for the IPL 2025 season but didn't get to feature in the side.