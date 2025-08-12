Dewald Brevis smashes 2nd fastest hundred for South Africa in T20Is

|Fastest T20I hundred for South Africa
|Player
|Balls Faced
|Opponent
|Year
|David Miller
|35
|Bangladesh
|2017
|Dewald Brevis
|41
|Australia
|2025
|Richard Levi
|45
|New Zealand
|2012
|Quinton de Kock
|46
|England
|2020
|Faf du Plessis
|46
|West Indies
|2015
|Rilee Rossouw
|48
|India
|2022
|Highest individual score in T20Is for South Africa
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Dewald Brevis
|2023–2025
|9
|9
|2
|260
|120*
|37.14
|136
|191.17
|1
|0
|1
|18
|20
|Faf du Plessis
|2012–2020
|47
|47
|7
|1466
|119
|36.65
|1092
|134.24
|1
|10
|0
|135
|47
|Richard Levi
|2012
|13
|13
|2
|236
|117*
|21.45
|167
|141.31
|1
|1
|3
|20
|15
|Reeza Hendricks
|2014–2025
|83
|82
|2
|2382
|117
|29.77
|1826
|130.44
|1
|17
|5
|259
|68
|Morne van Wyk
|2007–2015
|8
|7
|1
|225
|114*
|37.5
|157
|143.31
|1
|1
|0
|19
|14
|Rilee Rossouw
|2014–2023
|29
|27
|5
|767
|109
|34.86
|480
|159.79
|2
|3
|5
|69
|39
|David Miller
|2010–2024
|127
|112
|36
|2550
|106*
|33.55
|1806
|141.19
|2
|8
|3
|166
|128
|Quinton de Kock
|2012–2024
|92
|91
|9
|2584
|100
|31.51
|1868
|138.32
|1
|16
|7
|264
|103
