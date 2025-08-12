Dewald Brevis smashes 2nd fastest hundred for South Africa in T20Is

South African batter Dewald Brevis smashed his maiden T20I hundred for his side against Australia in the 2nd T20I in Darwin. The young Proteas batter starred for the visitors against the mighty Australians as his completed his ton in just 41 deliveries, hitting at an impressive strike rate of above 240.

His knock also became the 2nd fastest hundred for South Africa in T20Is. a feat not easy to achieve with the kind of legends that have played for this shirt over the years.