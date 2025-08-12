Home / Cricket / News / Dewald Brevis smashes 2nd fastest hundred for South Africa in T20Is

Dewald Brevis smashes 2nd fastest hundred for South Africa in T20Is

Brevis' knock is also the 2nd fastest hundred for South Africa in T20Is. A feat not easily achieved with the kind of legends who have played for this shirt over the years.

Dewald Brevis
Dewald Brevis
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 4:26 PM IST
South African batter Dewald Brevis smashed his maiden T20I hundred for his side against Australia in the 2nd T20I in Darwin. The young Proteas batter starred for the visitors against the mighty Australians as his completed his ton in just 41 deliveries, hitting at an impressive strike rate of above 240.
 
His knock also became the 2nd fastest hundred for South Africa in T20Is. a feat not easy to achieve with the kind of legends that have played for this shirt over the years. 
 
While skipper Aiden Markram failed to make amark early on, it was Brevis who put up a 100-run stand with Tristan Stubbs and took South Africa on course of a big total while batting first against Australia. 
Fastest T20I hundred for South Africa
Player Balls Faced Opponent Year
David Miller 35 Bangladesh 2017
Dewald Brevis 41 Australia 2025
Richard Levi 45 New Zealand 2012
Quinton de Kock 46 England 2020
Faf du Plessis 46 West Indies 2015
Rilee Rossouw 48 India 2022
  Records galore for Brevis  Brevis went on to score 122* runs and overtakes Faf du Plessis for the biggest individual score in T20Is for South Africa as well.    
Highest individual score in T20Is for South Africa
Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
Dewald Brevis 2023–2025 9 9 2 260 120* 37.14 136 191.17 1 0 1 18 20
Faf du Plessis 2012–2020 47 47 7 1466 119 36.65 1092 134.24 1 10 0 135 47
Richard Levi 2012 13 13 2 236 117* 21.45 167 141.31 1 1 3 20 15
Reeza Hendricks 2014–2025 83 82 2 2382 117 29.77 1826 130.44 1 17 5 259 68
Morne van Wyk 2007–2015 8 7 1 225 114* 37.5 157 143.31 1 1 0 19 14
Rilee Rossouw 2014–2023 29 27 5 767 109 34.86 480 159.79 2 3 5 69 39
David Miller 2010–2024 127 112 36 2550 106* 33.55 1806 141.19 2 8 3 166 128
Quinton de Kock 2012–2024 92 91 9 2584 100 31.51 1868 138.32 1 16 7 264 103
 

Topics :South Africa cricket teamAustralia cricket teamT20 cricket

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

