Who is Nqaba Peter? Young SA wrist-spinner tipped as Tahir's successor

Nqabayomzi ‘Nqaba’ Peter is a promising 22-year-old wrist-spinner who has rapidly climbed South Africa’s cricketing ranks despite limited experience in the longer formats. Peter was seen playing for the Proteas during the 2nd T20I encounter against Australia and even took a brilliant catch to dismiss Cameron Green as Maphaka's first over on the brought his team's 2nd wicket in the powerplay on the night.Peter got a surprise inclusion in the ODI squad for the series against Afghanistan last year as he raised eyebrows with just four List A wickets to his name at the time. His selection, however, reflected South Africa’s urgent need to groom the next generation of wrist-spinners as veterans Tabraiz Shamsi and Imran Tahir near the end of their international careers.

Peter made his international debut in May, 2024 during the T20I series against West Indies, where he impressed with a 2-32 spell on debut. Though he struggled in his second match and in a subsequent ‘A’ tour to Sri Lanka, his T20 credentials remain solid. He was the second-highest wicket-taker in the 2024 CSA T20 Challenge, grabbing 20 wickets in 10 games at an economy of 5.84. His match-winning 4-18 in the semi-final against Northerns showcased his potential under pressure.

With a unique high-arm action that generates bounce and pace, Peter’s bowling style evokes comparisons to Imran Tahir. Recently picked for the white-ball tour of Australia, he has made an appearance in the 2nd T20I. However, the youngster didn't have a good start to his night as Tim David smashed him all across the park as he gave 19 runs in his first over on the night. Despite the beating he took, South Africa clearly sees him as a long-term investment and will give him more chances as he progresses.