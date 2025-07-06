ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Akash Deep records maiden five-wicket haul in Tests

When Akash Deep was picked ahead of Arshdeep Singh as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement by the Indian team management for the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, it raised many eyebrows.However, the 28-year-old pacer silenced his critics in style by picking up 4 wickets in the first innings before finally getting his maiden five-wicket haul in the second innings to put India in a match-winning position.Akash Deep also becomes the fifth Indian bowler to take a fifer at this venue after Chetan Sharma, Kapil Dev, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj (he took one in the first innings of this very Test).

Akash made an immediate impact on the final day, dismissing Ollie Pope and Harry Brook within the first 25 minutes of play. This opened the door for a 70-run partnership between Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith. However, midway through Washington Sundar’s second over, a beautifully drifting delivery with just enough turn struck Stokes on the front pad before making contact with the bat. Despite a review, the decision stood and the England skipper had to walk back.