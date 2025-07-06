First in 58 years: Gill becomes 1st captain to win a Test in Birmingham

Shubman Gill and Team India etched their names into the history books as India secured their first-ever Test match victory at Edgbaston, Birmingham, defeating England by 336 runs on the final day of the second Test to level the series 1-1. This historic win marks India's maiden triumph at Edgbaston in 58 years, making Gill the first Indian captain to achieve a Test victory at this venue.

With England’s aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach expected to challenge India on Day 5, especially while chasing a daunting 608-run target, it was the visitors who drew first blood. Despite a rain delay pushing back the start of play, Indian pacer Akash Deep struck twice in his opening spell, removing key batters and putting India in a commanding position early. Akash’s impressive performance with the new ball throughout the match has proven his ability to step up in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

England’s hopes of salvaging a draw rested on captain Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, who put together a resilient 70-run partnership. However, just before the lunch break, Washington Sundar broke the stand, trapping Stokes LBW, a breakthrough that gave India ample time to claim the remaining four wickets and push for a memorable win. The start of the post-lunch session saw Washington Sundar continue to try to put the batters under pressure. Smith and Woakes tried their best to get some momentum into the innings. While Smith reached his fifty in the 47th over, Woakes was extra cautious not to lose his wicket.

Jamie Smith hanged around for 29 balls to avoid the inevitable but eventually lost his wicket to Ravindra Jadeja as India were left with just more wicket to take for the win, and Akash Deep obliged by removing Brydon Carse and handing India the win. ALSO READ: Team India's biggest win margin in Test cricket: All-time record list It was Prasidh Krishna who came in and took Woakes out of the game. With 3 wickets left, it was Akash Deep who came back with a bang and registered his maiden Test fifer for India as well, by taking out Smith with a short pitched delivery that tricked Smith as he was caught at deep square in attempt of a big hit.Jamie Smith hanged around for 29 balls to avoid the inevitable but eventually lost his wicket to Ravindra Jadeja as India were left with just more wicket to take for the win, and Akash Deep obliged by removing Brydon Carse and handing India the win.

Indian captains who won a Test match in England Indian captains who won a Test in England Captain Year(s) of Test Win in England Matches Won Lost Draw Win % Lost % Ajit Wadekar 1971 6 1 3 2 16.66 50 Kapil Dev 1986 3 2 0 1 66.66 – Sourav Ganguly 2002 4 1 1 2 25 25 Rahul Dravid 2007 3 1 0 2 33.33 – MS Dhoni 2014 9 1 7 1 11.11 77.77 Virat Kohli 2018, 2021 9 3 5 1 33.33 55.55 Shubman Gill 2025 2 1 1 0 50 50 Ajit Wadekar was the first Indian captain to win a Test match in England as his side beat the Three Lions by 4 wickets at the Oval. The win in the 3rd Test of the three-match series also handed them their first series win in England.

India's humble beginnings India first toured England in 1932, marking their debut in international Test cricket. However, it wasn’t until July 1967 that India played a Test match in Birmingham, at the iconic Edgbaston ground. That game marked the beginning of India’s long and challenging journey at the venue, which remained unconquered for decades. The 1967 Test at Edgbaston was part of a tough series for India, who were still developing their footing in overseas conditions. ALSO READ: ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Akash Deep records maiden five-wicket haul in Tests Over the years, India returned to Birmingham multiple times but failed to secure a win, with Edgbaston becoming a fortress for England in home conditions. It wasn't until 2025 that India finally broke the jinx with a historic victory under the leadership of Shubman Gill. The win ended a 58-year-long wait and added a glorious chapter to India’s cricketing legacy in England, highlighting how far the team has come since its humble beginnings in 1932.