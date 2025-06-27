Friday, June 27, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ICC introduces new powerplay rules for shortened men's T20 matches

ICC introduces new powerplay rules for shortened men's T20 matches

White-ball tweaks, stop clocks in Tests and clarity in reviews feature among the new rule changes made by ICC

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
In a significant overhaul of its playing conditions, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled a host of changes across formats, with new powerplay rules for shortened T20 matches grabbing the spotlight. These rules, set to come into effect from July 2, will now bring a standardised calculation to powerplay overs depending on the reduced innings length. For instance, in an eight-over innings, only 2.2 overs will be powerplay, with just two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle. The changes are aimed at making reduced-overs matches fairer while also eliminating ambiguities around fielding restrictions. Several of the new white-ball rules will debut during the upcoming T20I series post the World Cup, while select regulations have already been implemented in the 2025–27 World Test Championship cycle. 
 

Powerplay adjustments for shorter T20s

To bring clarity during rain-affected or time-shortened games, the ICC has introduced precise powerplay durations based on innings length. A five-over innings will now feature 1.3 overs of powerplay, while a six-over game will allow 1.5 overs. The powerplay will increase incrementally as overs go up — 2.1 overs for seven overs, 2.2 for eight, and 2.4 for nine. A full 10-over innings will continue to have three overs of fielding restrictions. The pattern continues up to 16-over games, which will now include 4.5 powerplay overs. These specific allocations are expected to provide better balance between bat and ball in curtailed matches.

Stop clock makes its way to Test cricket

In a bid to tackle slow over rates, the ICC will now use a stop clock in Test matches as well. Already a feature in limited-overs formats, the rule requires the fielding team to begin a new over within 60 seconds of the previous one ending. Teams will get two warnings before a five-run penalty is enforced. The clock resets every 80 overs, aligning with traditional ball changes.

Saliva ban no longer forces ball change

While the ban on saliva use remains, umpires will now have discretion on whether to change the ball. If a player applies saliva, the ball will only be replaced if its condition is visibly altered. This update prevents teams from exploiting the rule to gain a ball change.

DRS updates and fairness in combined reviews

Significant changes have been made to Decision Review System (DRS) protocols. If a batter is initially given out caught and the review finds no edge, the same review will now assess LBW possibilities with the “original decision” marked as “out”, even if the dismissal type changes. In cases involving multiple appeals — like LBW and run-out — the TV umpire will now assess incidents in the order they occurred.

Fair catch review even on no-balls

A new clause requires TV umpires to check the fairness of a catch even if the delivery was a no-ball. If the catch is clean, only the no-ball run is awarded. If not, the batting side retains any additional runs completed.

Tougher stance on deliberate short runs

Deliberate short runs will now carry strategic consequences. Along with the existing five-run penalty, the fielding team can now choose which batter stays on strike following the infringement. This gives the fielding side a tactical edge in punishing unfair attempts to steal runs.

Full-time injury replacements in domestic cricket

In a move to safeguard teams during serious injuries, the ICC has recommended full-time player replacements in domestic first-class competitions. Much like concussion substitutes, the replacement must be like-for-like, and the injury must be externally visible to officials. Soft tissue injuries like cramps or pulls won’t qualify.
 

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

