Persistent rain washes out 4th T20 clash between New Zealand, West Indies

West Indies won the first match by seven runs, New Zealand won the second by three runs and the third on Sunday by nine runs

Nelson (New Zealand)
Nov 10 2025
Rain washed out the fourth Twenty20 cricket international between New Zealand and the West Indies on Monday, leaving the home team with a 2-1 series lead and one match remaining.

New Zealand won the toss at Saxton Oval Monday and chose to field. Only 6.3 overs had been bowled when the rain set in with the West Indies at 38-1.

The last match of the series will be played at University Oval, Dunedin on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Nov 10 2025

