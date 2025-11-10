Ahmedabad, Kolkata front-runners to host for ICC T20 WC 2026 S/F: Reports

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and Eden Gardens in Kolkata have been chosen as front runners to host the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February-March next year according to media report. The two iconic Indian grounds are among the eight venues finalised for the global event, which will return to the subcontinent for the first time since 2016.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 auction to take place on December 15 in India: Reports While five cities in India and three in Sri Lanka have been selected to stage matches. Reports indicated that the decision on the title clash could hinge on which teams qualify for the summit, particularly if Pakistan progresses to the final stage.

Eight venues across two host nations The ICC, in coordination with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), has finalised five venues in India — Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata — and three in Sri Lanka, including two in Colombo and one in Kandy. A final decision on where the championship match will be held is expected closer to the tournament, depending on team progressions. Officials familiar with the planning said that if Pakistan or Sri Lanka reach the semifinals, that particular match will be moved to Colombo. However, if neither team qualifies, both semifinals will be hosted in India. “The format offers flexibility to adjust venues based on team participation,” a source close to the ICC planning team explained.

Familiar format returns As confirmed in an ICC release dated October 17, the 20-team competition will follow the same structure as the 2024 edition in the USA and the West Indies. Teams will be divided into four groups of five, with the top two from each progressing to the Super Eights. Those eight sides will then be split into two groups of four, with the best two from each group advancing to the semifinals. Defending champions India, who lifted the trophy in June 2024 after defeating South Africa in the final, will headline the event. Associate nations such as Canada, the Netherlands, the UAE, Nepal, Oman and Namibia have secured qualification, while Italy are set to make their T20 World Cup debut.