Ahmedabad, Kolkata front-runners to host for ICC T20 WC 2026 S/F: Reports

The ICC, in coordination with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), has finalised five venues in India, i.e., Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata

ICC T20 World Cup 2026
ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 10:38 AM IST
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and Eden Gardens in Kolkata have been chosen as front runners to host the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February-March next year according to media report. The two iconic Indian grounds are among the eight venues finalised for the global event, which will return to the subcontinent for the first time since 2016.
 
While five cities in India and three in Sri Lanka have been selected to stage matches. Reports indicated that the decision on the title clash could hinge on which teams qualify for the summit, particularly if Pakistan progresses to the final stage. 

Eight venues across two host nations

The ICC, in coordination with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), has finalised five venues in India — Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata — and three in Sri Lanka, including two in Colombo and one in Kandy. A final decision on where the championship match will be held is expected closer to the tournament, depending on team progressions.
 
Officials familiar with the planning said that if Pakistan or Sri Lanka reach the semifinals, that particular match will be moved to Colombo. However, if neither team qualifies, both semifinals will be hosted in India. “The format offers flexibility to adjust venues based on team participation,” a source close to the ICC planning team explained.

Familiar format returns

As confirmed in an ICC release dated October 17, the 20-team competition will follow the same structure as the 2024 edition in the USA and the West Indies. Teams will be divided into four groups of five, with the top two from each progressing to the Super Eights. Those eight sides will then be split into two groups of four, with the best two from each group advancing to the semifinals.
 
Defending champions India, who lifted the trophy in June 2024 after defeating South Africa in the final, will headline the event. Associate nations such as Canada, the Netherlands, the UAE, Nepal, Oman and Namibia have secured qualification, while Italy are set to make their T20 World Cup debut.

Saikia-Naqvi meet outside ICC agenda

Separately, it has emerged that a recent meeting between the BCCI’s Devajit Saikia and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi took place independently of the ICC’s official sessions. Sources clarified that while the discussion was facilitated by a few ICC officials, it was “entirely outside the purview” of the council’s formal agenda. The talks, described as cordial, focused on resolving issues related to the Asia Cup trophy, with both boards keen to settle pending matters before the next cycle of Asian tournaments.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Cricket NewsICC T20 World Cup

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

