'Shami must go,' Ganguly urges Team India before Border-Gavaskar series

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy kicking off on November 22, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly discussed several factors likely to impact the five-match series against Australia. Ganguly wants Shami on a flight to Australia

Mohammed Shami, who recently returned to action in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal and took seven wickets, was a pivotal part of the team during India’s last tour of Australia. Speaking on the same, Ganguly urged Team India to send him to Australia immediately.

ALSO READ: AUS vs IND: Gambhir's style of coaching 'not great fit' for India - Paine 'He was special' “Absolutely. He must go. He doesn’t need to play the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He should go to Australia by the next flight. Go and bowl in the nets. Even if he doesn’t play in Perth, he will get to bowl and get ready,” Ganguly said.

The former Indian captain was also asked about the player he respects most in cricket, to which Ganguly mentioned legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar.

“Sachin. He was special. And I've seen him up close. I've seen him get hit in the rib cage by Shoaib (Akhtar). He did not make a noise and still scored runs. The next morning, he had a double fracture,” Ganguly said.

“I heard a sound and went to ask him, ‘You okay?’ He said, ‘Yeah, fine.’ The next morning, he had two fractures, and he still scored runs for India. That is special,” he added. Ganguly on Rohit Sharma's availability for Perth Test

With Rohit Sharma’s availability for the Perth Test still uncertain, Ganguly was asked about the same. He expressed that the Indian skipper should leave for Australia immediately.

More From This Section

“I hope Rohit Sharma goes very soon because the team needs leadership. I believe his wife delivered a baby boy yesterday, so I am sure he can leave. If I were in his position, he should be playing the Perth Test,” Ganguly said.

“The match is a week away. It’s a big series, and he won’t get another chance to go to Australia for this. He is a fantastic captain. India needs his leadership to start with,” he added.

Ganguly also lauded Rohit’s leadership and stated he wasn’t surprised by the success Rohit has achieved so far as captain.

Ganguly backs Gautam Gambhir as head coach Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has also come under a lot of criticism lately, be it for Team India's 3-0 Test series loss to New Zealand or for the way he approached the press conference ahead of the series. Ganguly backed Gambhir ahead of the series and suggested peple to give him some time. "All I will say is let him be. I saw some criticism on what he said in the press conference. It is the way he is. Let him be. When he won the IPL, he was the same. You were going gaga over him. Just because he has lost three Test matches and a one-day series against Sri Lanka, the straight talk has not been looked at nicely. But that is the way he is." he said. “He was captaining the other formats, so it was a lot of workload. I don’t believe in workload. The Test captain of India is a special role. I told him, don’t finish your career without being Test captain. I’m not surprised by what he has achieved,” Ganguly said.

And why not? Australians, from the time I have watched cricket, they have been tough for you. They have played their cricket that way, whether it was [Steve] Waugh, [Ricky] Ponting or [Matthew] Hayden. So, there is nothing wrong with what Gambhir has said. That is the way he is, and he fights. He competes, so let us give him a chance. It has just been two-three months, and you are passing judgement on him." he added.

KL Rahul’s form has also been a major talking point ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With the batter facing criticism for his recent performances in red-ball cricket, Ganguly offered some advice for him.

“Yeah, confidence. He has to speak to himself. He has to put everything behind him. Ups and downs are part of sports. Confidence will fluctuate, but you bring it back by working hard in the nets.

“He’s gone through a lot. Lucknow Super Giants released him. I don’t know whether they will buy him back in the auction, but he will find a good team and get his worth in the IPL. But these things put pressure on players,” Ganguly said in an interview.

“In and out of the team, watching young players play well in T20s, it all adds up. He has to change. He cannot keep playing the same way and expect to be picked because someone else will come and take his spot.

“He has to sit with himself, away from friends, family, the team, IPL owners, and auctions, and self-reflect. Look in the mirror and say, ‘I need to play differently. I need to get tough inside and fight this period.’

“He scored a fantastic hundred in South Africa last time. He can score hundreds in these conditions, but the mind has to believe that, and the fight has to be there,” Ganguly added.