Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / Rohit blessed with baby boy; likely to make it in time for Perth Test

Rohit blessed with baby boy; likely to make it in time for Perth Test

With less than a week left for the first Test, it is not clear if Rohit, after just a couple of practice sessions, will play the match even if he decides to travel to Australia at the earliest.

Rohit sharma, rohit
Colombo: India's captain Rohit Sharma at a practice session at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on the eve of the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Colombo, Tuesday, Aug. 6,2024.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 12:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India captain Rohit Sharma has been blessed with a baby boy and there is a possibility that he makes it to the Perth Test against Australia starting November 22.

His wife Ritika Sajdeh gave birth to a baby boy at a local hospital here Friday night.

Rohit didn't travel to Australia with the rest of the Indian squad as Ritika was expecting their second child. The couple have a daughter Samaira, born in 2018.

With less than a week left for the first Test, it is not clear if Rohit, after just a couple of practice sessions, will play the match even if he decides to travel to Australia at the earliest, but nothing can be ruled out as of now.

There were doubts about Rohit's participation in the first Test although head coach Gautam Gambhir was quite hopeful that the captain might just be available.

The Indian team currently needs its skipper and opening batter as the top order is looking way too brittle.

More From This Section

SA vs IND: Tilak walked the talk, says SKY, unveiling future India star

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: AUS vs PAK toss at 1 PM

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 playing 11, live time (IST), streaming today

PCB's 'POK' CT Trophy tour put on hold by ICC after BCCI's strong objection

IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of marquee players available on Nov 24-25

While Rohit hasn't exactly been in the best of form but he would still any day be better than Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has looked out of depth against bounce and seam movement, while KL Rahul has sustained an elbow injury which is, though, believed to be not so serious in nature.

But, both Easwaran and Rahul have not done enough to become Yashasvi Jaiswal's partner for the lung opener.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jasprit Bumrah should lead if Rohit misses 1st Test vs AUS: Gavaskar

IND vs NZ: It's a low point in my career - Rohit Sharma after series defeat

Is Rohit Sharma the worst Test captain Indian cricket has ever had?

Players who are representing national team should get preference: Rohit

Bumrah to Hardik: MI's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

Topics :Rohit SharmaIndia vs AustraliaIndia cricket team

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story