Shreyas Iyer added to Indian squad for New Zealand T20Is ahead of T20 WC

The changes were necessitated after Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma were ruled out due to injuries. Sundar complained of sharp discomfort in his lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI in Vadodara on January 11. Subsequent scans confirmed a side strain, with doctors advising him rest followed by rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. As a result, the Men’s Selection Committee replaced him with Ravi Bishnoi, who returns to the T20I setup as a specialist spin option.

India have reshuffled their T20I squad ahead of the crucial five-match series against New Zealand, bringing in Shreyas Iyer and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi as injury replacements in a move that also strengthens their batting depth ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. The series, starting January 21, will be India’s final bilateral outing before the global tournament in February, making squad balance and player readiness critical for the selectors.

Tilak Varma, meanwhile, was unavailable due to a fitness concern that could not be resolved in time for the series. To cover his absence, the selectors drafted in Shreyas Iyer for the first three T20Is, giving India an experienced middle-order batter with strong credentials in high-pressure matches.

What Iyer and Bishnoi bring

Iyer’s inclusion is expected to add stability against quality spin and pace, particularly on turning tracks in the New Zealand series. Bishnoi, on the other hand, offers wicket-taking ability in the middle overs, a skill India value in T20 cricket.

India’s updated T20I squad

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravi Bishnoi.