He often ends up not doing much: India coach Ryan on Nitish's poor outings

After India’s big loss at the hands of New Zealand in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series at the Niranjan Shah Cricket Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate decided to be blunt in his views about all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy’s poor outings in the Indian jersey.

Doeschate, while addressing the media at a press conference on Friday, displayed his disappointment with Nitish by saying that the all-rounder has not been able to deliver so far for the team, despite being given multiple chances.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 venue impasse likely to resolve after BCB-ICC talks in few days Notably, New Zealand, after winning the second ODI, levelled the series 1-1 and have pushed for a series decider in Indore on Sunday.

Management not happy India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has indicated that the team management remains unconvinced about Nitish Kumar Reddy’s effectiveness as a reliable all-round option after another underwhelming outing in the second ODI against New Zealand in Rajkot. The 22-year-old, who was handed an opportunity in place of the injured Washington Sundar, failed to make a compelling case with either bat or ball, intensifying the debate over his role in the side. Missed opportunity in Rajkot In the Indian innings, Reddy walked in at No. 7 in the 39th over but could manage only 20 runs off 21 balls at a time when India needed quick scoring. With the ball, he was used sparingly, delivering just two overs for 13 runs without making a breakthrough. His limited impact in a high-stakes situation has raised further questions about his readiness for international cricket.