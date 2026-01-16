Women's Premier League 2026: RCB vs GG head-to-head record over the years

Consistency has been the hallmark of Royal Challengers Bengaluru so far, and they will look to extend their stay at the top when they meet Gujarat Giants in a high-stakes WPL encounter on Friday. RCB enter the contest riding back-to-back wins, highlighted by a dominant run chase that underlined their growing authority this season.

A key boost for Bengaluru has been the return to form of captain Smriti Mandhana, whose composed innings brought stability at the top. Support from aggressive partners and the finishing prowess of Richa Ghosh and Nadine de Klerk have made their batting line-up one of the most feared in the league.

ALSO READ: Women's Premier League 2026: RCB vs GG playing 11, live time, streaming Gujarat, meanwhile, are searching for answers after defensive lapses proved expensive against Mumbai Indians. While Kanika Ahuja and Bharti Fulmali provided sparks with the bat, the Giants need bigger contributions from Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine and Ashleigh Gardner. With their bowling also under scrutiny, Gujarat must deliver a far more disciplined performance to derail the confident RCB juggernaut. With all that in mind, let’s take a look at how the RCB vs GG head-to-head encounters have panned out over the years. Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants: Head to head in WPL Match Type Season (WPL) Winning Team (Score) Losing Team (Score) Date Venue 6th Match 2023 Gujarat Giants (201-7)* RCB Women (190-6) Mar 8, 2023 Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 16th Match 2023 RCB Women (189-2) Gujarat Giants (188-4)* Mar 18, 2023 Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 5th Match 2024 RCB Women (110-2) Gujarat Giants (107-7) Feb 27, 2024 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 13th Match 2024 Gujarat Giants (199-5) RCB Women (180-8) Mar 6, 2024 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 1st Match 2025 RCB Women (202-4) Gujarat Giants (201-5) Feb 14, 2025 BCA Stadium, Kotambi 12th Match 2025 Gujarat Giants (126-4) RCB Women (125-7) Feb 27, 2025 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium