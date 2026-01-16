RCB turns to AI-based security to restore Chinnaswamy as IPL 2026 venue

With the future of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as an IPL 2026 venue still uncertain, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have stepped in with a technology-driven proposal aimed at strengthening crowd management and improving safety protocols. The franchise has offered to install an AI-based surveillance system at the iconic Bengaluru ground in a bid to address security concerns and pave the way for the return of top-flight cricket.

Stadium shut since tragic incident

The Chinnaswamy Stadium has not hosted any competitive cricket since the deadly stampede during RCB's title celebrations on June 4, 2025, which claimed 11 lives. In the aftermath, the Karnataka government declined permission for Vijay Hazare Trophy matches at the venue, citing incomplete compliance with safety and crowd-control norms.

RCB’s AI camera proposal

In a formal submission to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), RCB proposed installing 300 to 350 AI-enabled cameras across the stadium. The system is designed to help authorities monitor crowd flow, manage queues, regulate entry and exit points, and detect unauthorised access in real time. According to the franchise, the technology would give law enforcement agencies greater situational awareness during high-attendance matches.

Compliance with D’Cunha Commission recommendations

Any clearance for hosting matches remains dependent on the KSCA fully implementing the recommendations of the Michael D’Cunha Commission, which was set up to examine safety lapses at the venue. RCB’s move is being seen as an effort to align with those guidelines and accelerate the approval process.

RCB to bear installation cost

The franchise has committed to funding the entire one-time installation cost, estimated at around ₹4.5 crore. RCB stated that the investment reflects its long-term commitment to playing at its traditional home ground.

Decision expected soon; backup plans ready

A final call on whether Chinnaswamy will host IPL 2026 matches is expected in the coming days. Meanwhile, RCB have also explored alternative venues, including Pune, in case the Bengaluru stadium does not receive timely clearance.