Home / Cricket / News / RCB vs GG live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live today?

RCB vs GG live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live today?

Gujarat Giants have been in excellent form this year, while Royal Challengers have shown their strength in earlier games collecting vital points.

RCB vs GG WPL 2026 live streaming details
RCB vs GG WPL 2026 live streaming details
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 7:11 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
In the 9th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 today, Gujarat Giants Women are taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women.  

The coin flip of the match went in GG's way who opted to bowl first.  Captain's take after the toss:  Smriti Mandhana (RCB): Tosses are never in your control. I think it’s good to experience different situations early in the tournament. If you keep bowling first initially and then later have to bat first, it helps. I’m happy with it. The wicket has been pretty even in terms of batting first or fielding. If we play good cricket, the toss won’t matter as much. It’s more about continuing the same things. Doing the basics right. The work ethic in this team has been really good. Everyone is working extremely hard. I see a lot of girls hitting the gym, and it’s been hard for our coach to get everyone out of the nets, even after practice - which is always a good sign. So it’s about keeping all of that intact till the end of the season. It really depends on the situation. We don’t want to label it as one particular way of playing. It depends on how the situation is and how well we’re timing the ball. With Grace (Harris), you don’t really need to tell her how to bat, she bats the way she bats. For all of us, it’s about executing what we plan. If we need to play the anchor role, we should be able to do that too. We want to play positive and aggressive cricket, but I wouldn’t say that’s the only way we’re going to go forward. We’re going in with the same team.  Ashley Gardner (GG): We’re going to have a bowl tonight. I think nothing really changes for us in terms of process. Over the last couple of games, it’s shown that it’s a used wicket. With a harder ball, the spinners do get a little bit out of it as well. For our bowling group, it’s about taking early wickets and then trying to restrict them to a chaseable total. It’s quite hard to defend at this ground, so ultimately we want to keep them to as little as possible and then let our batting do the talking at the end. Our batting has been great, no doubt, but there are definitely areas with the ball where we can improve. That’s always the case. It might sound cliche, but it’s about sticking to what we do really well. Of course, you consider the opposition, but it’s more about keeping things simple. At this ground, you need two or three options with the ball because it’s really nice to bat on. So we just need to be very clear at the top of our mark, whether we’re trying to restrict or take wickets. Shivani Singh comes in for her debut today.  RCB vs GG playing 11:  RCB playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell  GG playing 11: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Shivani Singh, Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur 

  Check WPL 2026 match updates and live scores from Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants here 
WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants broadcast details
Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms
India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription
Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription
South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms
Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms
 
WPL 2026 RCB vs GG: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the WPL 2026 match between RCB and GG be played?
The RCB vs GG WPL 2026 match will be played on Friday, January 16.
 
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and GG?
The WPL 2026 match between RCB and GG will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
 
When will the toss for the RCB vs GG WPL 2026 match take place?
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and GG will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and GG be bowled?
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and GG will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and GG in India?
The live telecast of the RCB vs GG WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and GG in India?
The live streaming of the RCB vs GG WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India Open 2026: BWF responds as top players voice unsafe venue concerns

Women's Premier League 2026: RCB vs GG playing 11, live time, streaming

MI vs UPW HIGHLIGHTS WPL 2026: Harleen helps UP Warriors to get 1st win of season vs MI

WPL 2026 Points Table: Updated team rankings; Orange, Purple cap standings

Former India star says India should not play Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Topics :Cricket News

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story