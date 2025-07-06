Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 free live streaming: When, where to watch on TV?

Fans can live stream Day 5 of the second Test between India and England on JioHotstar via the app and website in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 3:37 PM IST
The second Test of the five-match series between India and England has reached its conclusion point. On the final day of the Test today at Edgbaston, England need 536 runs to win the match while India need 7 wickets. While to normal eyes this may look like a dead game in India’s favour, all three results are still possible in the match, given how England have played in recent years and how the wicket has behaved over the past four days. We can expect some high-scoring action and, if England put the less-experienced Indian bowling line-up under pressure, they might just walk away with the win. But at the same time, going at that speed in the chase might result in them losing wickets in quick succession. With plenty of runs and time on their hands, India will fancy their chances of a win. 
 
However, despite the best plans of both teams, the match can still end in a draw under two circumstances. First, the weather in Birmingham for Sunday is expected to be filled with heavy showers of rain, which might end up washing away the day’s play partially if not fully, potentially resulting in a draw. Or England can simply decide to park the bus and play out the rest of the day without taking risks to keep their 1-0 lead in the series alive.
 
But whatever happens, fans can expect a great day of cricket action lined up for them. So how can they watch all the action on Day 5 of the second Test live from around the globe? Take a look.
 
ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 broadcast details 
Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming
India Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu) JioHotstar app and website (https://www.jiohotstar.com/)
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket (Sky Sports Main Event HD, Sky Sports Cricket HD) Sky Go, Now
South Africa SuperSport (Channel 212 - SuperSport Cricket, Channel 201 - SuperSport Grandstand) DSTV app
USA & Canada Willow.tv Willow.tv

How to watch England vs India 2nd Test Day 5 online: Live streaming and telecast information

What is the venue for the ENG vs IND 2nd Test match? 
The match will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England.
 
When will the ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 begin? 
The ENG vs IND 2nd Test final day will begin at 3:30 p.m. IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India? 
The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 5 in India.
 
Where to stream the England vs India 2nd Test Day 5 live in India? 
Fans can live stream Day 5 of the second Test between India and England on JioHotstar via the app and website in India.
 

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

