ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 2 highlights: Gill, bowlers put India on top

The Indian cricket team, with the help of a marvellous 269 from skipper Shubman Gill, 89 from Ravindra Jadeja and 42 from Washington Sundar, put India in the driver’s seat in the match by posting a huge total of 587 on the board. Pacers Akash Deep and Md Siraj then struck early with the ball as the hosts found themselves completely on the back foot by the end of Day 2 of the second Test match at Edgbaston.

In the third session, England were finally able to end the Indian innings after 151 overs of struggle but not before being bundled out for 587, thanks to Shubman Gill’s brilliant 269. India again lost their last three wickets in a span of 23 runs, but the lower-order fight was much better than what they had put up in quite some time. England will try to add quick runs and avoid losing wickets to end their day on a high.

England came out to bat hoping to take advantage of the superior batting surface, but Akash Deep removed Ben Duckett (0) and Ollie Pope (0) on back-to-back deliveries to put India in the lead early. Five overs later, Siraj had Zak Crawley (19) caught in the slips as England found themselves reduced to 25 for 3. However, Joe Root (17*), and Harry Brook (26*) then added an unbeaten 47 runs for the fourth wicket as England finished the day at 72 for 3, still trailing by 515 runs in the first innings. Earlier, in the second session, resuming from 414/7, skipper Shubman Gill led from the front with a sensational knock, converting his maiden Test double century into a monumental 250. In the process, he became only the sixth Indian captain to score a double hundred and the first Asian batter to cross 200 in a Test match in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). He also broke Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record of 254 to register the highest Test score by an Indian captain.

Gill found excellent support in Washington Sundar, whose selection had raised eyebrows. Sundar responded in style, anchoring the innings with a composed 42 and playing some crisp shots to help India cross the 500-run mark. The pair counterattacked after a steady start post-lunch, putting England’s bowlers under severe pressure. As England lost control, their bowlers began spraying loose deliveries, allowing India to accelerate with ease. Just before tea, Joe Root provided England with a rare breakthrough, dismissing Sundar for 42. But by the time the session ended, India had added 150 more runs to take their total to 564.

At the start of the day, resuming from an overnight strong position, India added 109 runs in the first session while losing just one wicket. Captain Shubman Gill continued his rich form, bringing up his maiden Test 150 and becoming only the second Indian skipper after Mohammad Azharuddin to do so. Ravindra Jadeja provided solid support, completing his 23rd Test half-century before falling for 89 while trying to accelerate. The duo added a commanding 200-run stand for the fifth wicket—the second instance of an Indian pair achieving such a partnership at Edgbaston, after Jadeja and Rishabh Pant’s 222-run stand in 2022.

Scorecard: England 1st innings after day 2: England 1st Inning 77-3 (20 ov) CRR:3.85 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Zak Crawley c K Nair b M Siraj 19 30 3 0 63.33 Ben Duckett c S Gill b A Deep 0 5 0 0 0 Ollie Pope c KL Rahul b A Deep 0 1 0 0 0 Joe Root Not out 18 37 1 0 48.65 Harry Brook Not out 30 53 4 1 56.6 Extras 10 (b 0, Ib 4, w 0, nb 6, p 0) Total 77 (3 wkts, 20 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Akash Deep 7 1 36 2 2 5.14 Mohammed Siraj 7 2 21 1 3 3 Prasidh Krishna 3 0 11 0 0 3.67 Nitish Kumar Reddy 1 0 1 0 0 1 Ravindra Jadeja 2 1 4 0 1 2 India (1st innings): Despite occasional movement from Chris Woakes and some sharp bouncers from England’s pacers, the Indian batters looked untroubled. A brief on-field altercation occurred over Jadeja’s movement on the pitch after a shot, but it was quickly defused.