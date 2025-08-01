IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 weather updates: London rain forecast today

|ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2 rain prediction
|Local Time (IST)
|Chances of Rain
|Temperature °C
|11 AM (3:30 PM)
|20.00%
|19°
|12 PM (4:30 PM)
|40.00%
|20°
|1 PM (5:30 PM)
|70.00%
|20°
|2 PM (6:30 PM)
|70.00%
|20°
|3 PM (7:30 PM)
|60.00%
|20°
|4 PM (8:30 PM)
|50.00%
|20°
|5 PM (9:30 PM)
|30.00%
|20°
|6 PM (10:30 PM)
|20.00%
|19°
|ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2 session timings
|Session
|UK Time
|IST Time
|1st Session
|11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
|Lunch Break
|1:00 PM - 1:40 PM
|5:30 PM - 6:10 PM
|2nd Session
|1:40 PM - 3:40 PM
|6:10 PM - 8:10 PM
|Tea Break
|3:40 PM - 4:00 PM
|8:10 PM - 8:30 PM
|3rd Session
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|8:30 PM - 10:30 PM
|Half-Hour Extension (Possible)
|6:00 PM - 6:30 PM
|10:30 PM - 11:00 PM
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app