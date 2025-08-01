IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 weather updates: London rain forecast today

Trailing 2-1 in the five-match Test series against England, India, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, will be aiming to finish strong with a win in the final Test at The Oval in London, hoping to square the series. The outcome of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy hinges on this match, but overcast skies and a seamer-friendly green pitch have tilted conditions in England’s favour. With Day 1 at the Oval seeing rain interrupting the proceedings multiple times, the same could be the scene in London today as well.

London weather forecast for Day 2

ALSO READ: Injury blow for ENG! Woakes to miss remainder of fifth Test at The Oval Day 2 may see marginally improved weather, though the UK Met Office forecasts the highest likelihood of showers between 1 PM and 3 PM local time (5:30 to 7:30 PM IST). Temperatures are expected to hold steady around 19–20°C.

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2 rain prediction Local Time (IST) Chances of Rain Temperature °C 11 AM (3:30 PM) 20.00% 19° 12 PM (4:30 PM) 40.00% 20° 1 PM (5:30 PM) 70.00% 20° 2 PM (6:30 PM) 70.00% 20° 3 PM (7:30 PM) 60.00% 20° 4 PM (8:30 PM) 50.00% 20° 5 PM (9:30 PM) 30.00% 20° 6 PM (10:30 PM) 20.00% 19° Day 2 session timings If rain doesn't play a part in the proceedings today at the Oval, the session timings will be as provided below with the 1st session to begin at 11 Am local time (3:30 PM IST) ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2 session timings Session UK Time IST Time 1st Session 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM Lunch Break 1:00 PM - 1:40 PM 5:30 PM - 6:10 PM 2nd Session 1:40 PM - 3:40 PM 6:10 PM - 8:10 PM Tea Break 3:40 PM - 4:00 PM 8:10 PM - 8:30 PM 3rd Session 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM 8:30 PM - 10:30 PM Half-Hour Extension (Possible) 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM 10:30 PM - 11:00 PM Day 1 summary If rain doesn't play a part in the proceedings today at the Oval, the session timings will be as provided below with the 1st session to begin at 11 Am local time (3:30 PM IST)