Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 weather updates: London rain forecast today

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 weather updates: London rain forecast today

Check the London weather forecast and hourly rain prediction for the England vs India 5th Test Day 2 here.

London weather forecast ENG vs IND 5th Test
London weather forecast ENG vs IND 5th Test
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 3:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Trailing 2-1 in the five-match Test series against England, India, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, will be aiming to finish strong with a win in the final Test at The Oval in London, hoping to square the series.    The outcome of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy hinges on this match, but overcast skies and a seamer-friendly green pitch have tilted conditions in England’s favour.  With Day 1 at the Oval seeing rain interrupting the proceedings multiple times, the same could be the scene in London today as well.
 
London weather forecast for Day 2
 
Day 2 may see marginally improved weather, though the UK Met Office forecasts the highest likelihood of showers between 1 PM and 3 PM local time (5:30 to 7:30 PM IST). Temperatures are expected to hold steady around 19–20°C. 
 
ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2 rain prediction
Local Time (IST) Chances of Rain Temperature °C
11 AM (3:30 PM) 20.00% 19°
12 PM (4:30 PM) 40.00% 20°
1 PM (5:30 PM) 70.00% 20°
2 PM (6:30 PM) 70.00% 20°
3 PM (7:30 PM) 60.00% 20°
4 PM (8:30 PM) 50.00% 20°
5 PM (9:30 PM) 30.00% 20°
6 PM (10:30 PM) 20.00% 19°
 
Day 2 session timings  If rain doesn't play a part in the proceedings today at the Oval, the session timings will be as provided below with the 1st session to begin at 11 Am local time (3:30 PM IST) 
ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2 session timings
Session UK Time IST Time
1st Session 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Lunch Break 1:00 PM - 1:40 PM 5:30 PM - 6:10 PM
2nd Session 1:40 PM - 3:40 PM 6:10 PM - 8:10 PM
Tea Break 3:40 PM - 4:00 PM 8:10 PM - 8:30 PM
3rd Session 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM 8:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Half-Hour Extension (Possible) 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM 10:30 PM - 11:00 PM
  Day 1 summary
 
Day 1 saw only 64 overs of play due to a delayed start caused by rain, despite extended playing hours. The gloomy weather hung over London all day Thursday, and after losing the toss for the fifth straight time, India’s top order faltered under pressure from England’s pace bowlers. The visitors managed to edge past 200 by stumps but lost six key wickets in the process.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nawaz's stunning over powers PAK to 14-run win vs West Indies in 1st T20

Post-divorce, Chahal opens up on emotional toll and dark moments

West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

Gavaskar, Pawar to be honoured with life-size statues at MCA museum

South Africa champions vs Australia champions Highlights, WCL 2025: SA beat AUS by 1 run in semis

Topics :India vs EnglandTest Cricket

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story