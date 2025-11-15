Home / Cricket / News / Rishabh Pant pips Sehwag to hit most sixes for India in Test history

Rishabh Pant pips Sehwag to hit most sixes for India in Test history

Sehwag had held the mark with 90 sixes, but Pant has now moved past him with 92 - and counting

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
Anish Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 11:37 AM IST
India’s aggressive wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant etched his name into the record books on Saturday, surpassing Virender Sehwag to become the Indian with the most sixes in Test cricket. Pant achieved the milestone when he struck his first six during India’s first innings of the Kolkata Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens.
 
Sehwag had held the mark with 90 sixes, but Pant has now moved past him with 92 — and counting.
 
Most sixes in Tests for India:
92 — Rishabh Pant
90 — Virender Sehwag
88 — Rohit Sharma

80 — Ravindra Jadeja
78 — MS Dhoni  more to follow

Rishabh Pant

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

