SL vs BAN live streaming: Where to watch Rising stars Asia cup tie today?

Sri Lanka A face Bangladesh A in the 12th match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar today. BAN A skipper Akbar Ali won the toss and chose to bowl first on the night.
Sri Lanka A, led by Dunith Wellalage, have had a mixed start to the tournament. They began with a three-wicket loss against Afghanistan A but bounced back convincingly in their second match by chasing down Hong Kong’s total with seven wickets in hand. Currently sitting second in Group A, Sri Lanka A will be aiming to build momentum with another strong performance.
Bangladesh A, on the other hand, are in impressive form, having won both of their opening matches. They defeated Hong Kong and Afghanistan A comfortably by eight wickets each, and they will be looking to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament.
The pitch at West End Park International Cricket Stadium is expected to be balanced, offering something for both batters and bowlers. Seamers may get some early swing with the new ball, while batting conditions should improve as the match progresses. Dew could also become a factor in the second innings, potentially influencing the chase. Both teams will be eager to claim a crucial victory as they fight for a top spot in Group A.