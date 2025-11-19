SL vs BAN live streaming: Where to watch Rising stars Asia cup tie today?

Sri Lanka A face Bangladesh A in the 12th match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar today. BAN A skipper Akbar Ali won the toss and chose to bowl first on the night.

Sri Lanka A, led by Dunith Wellalage, have had a mixed start to the tournament. They began with a three-wicket loss against Afghanistan A but bounced back convincingly in their second match by chasing down Hong Kong’s total with seven wickets in hand. Currently sitting second in Group A, Sri Lanka A will be aiming to build momentum with another strong performance.

Bangladesh A, on the other hand, are in impressive form, having won both of their opening matches. They defeated Hong Kong and Afghanistan A comfortably by eight wickets each, and they will be looking to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament. ALSO READ: Shubman Gill to travel to Guwahati; Fitness for second Test still unclear The pitch at West End Park International Cricket Stadium is expected to be balanced, offering something for both batters and bowlers. Seamers may get some early swing with the new ball, while batting conditions should improve as the match progresses. Dew could also become a factor in the second innings, potentially influencing the chase. Both teams will be eager to claim a crucial victory as they fight for a top spot in Group A.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A Asia Cup Rising Stars: Live Streaming and Telecast Details When will the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Sri Lanka A and Bangladesh A begin? The Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Rising Stars match will start on Wednesday, November 19. What will be the venue for the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Sri Lanka A and Bangladesh A? The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. What time will the toss for the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Sri Lanka A and Bangladesh A take place?

The toss for the Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A Asia Cup Rising Stars match is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST. What time will the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Sri Lanka A and Bangladesh A begin? The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Sri Lanka A and Bangladesh A? The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network. Where to watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Sri Lanka A and Bangladesh A?