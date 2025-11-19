Shubman Gill to travel to Guwahati; Fitness for second Test still unclear

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Shubman Gill will travel with the Indian team to Guwahati ahead of the second Test against South Africa, scheduled to begin on 22 November. Gill, who suffered a neck injury during the opening Test in Kolkata, was taken to a city hospital for evaluation but has shown encouraging signs of recovery since then.

BCCI Provides Injury Update

In its official statement, the BCCI revealed that Gill has been responding positively to treatment and has been cleared to travel. The board clarified that despite widespread speculation, Gill has not been ruled out of the second Test. Instead, his participation will be determined after continuous assessment by the medical team in Guwahati.

The injury occurred late on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test at Eden Gardens. Shortly after slog-sweeping Simon Harmer for a boundary, Gill appeared to suffer a sudden whiplash-like reaction. He immediately grabbed the back of his neck, visibly in discomfort and struggling to turn his head. After facing just a few more deliveries, the Indian captain retired hurt. He was later taken to a private hospital wearing a cervical collar, where he remained under observation before being discharged.

Former India captain and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly visited Gill the following day. Ganguly spoke to the doctors and later assured fans that the Indian skipper was in good spirits despite the unnerving injury. India Hoping for Captain’s Quick Recovery India are under pressure heading into the second Test after suffering a surprising 30-run defeat in the series opener. Gill’s presence at the top will be vital in India’s effort to bounce back and level the series. While his chances of playing remain uncertain, his travel with the squad offers a glimmer of hope.