Home / Cricket / News / Shubman Gill to travel to Guwahati; Fitness for second Test still unclear

Shubman Gill to travel to Guwahati; Fitness for second Test still unclear

In its official statement, the BCCI revealed that Gill has been responding positively to treatment and has been cleared to travel.

Shubman Gill travels to Guwahati for 2nd Test
Shubman Gill travels to Guwahati for 2nd Test
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 4:29 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Shubman Gill will travel with the Indian team to Guwahati ahead of the second Test against South Africa, scheduled to begin on 22 November. Gill, who suffered a neck injury during the opening Test in Kolkata, was taken to a city hospital for evaluation but has shown encouraging signs of recovery since then.
 
BCCI Provides Injury Update
 
In its official statement, the BCCI revealed that Gill has been responding positively to treatment and has been cleared to travel. The board clarified that despite widespread speculation, Gill has not been ruled out of the second Test. Instead, his participation will be determined after continuous assessment by the medical team in Guwahati.
 
Gill was seen wearing a neck brace at Kolkata airport on Wednesday morning, indicating limited neck movement as a precautionary measure. The BCCI also confirmed that he will remain under medical supervision throughout the travel and training days leading up to the game. 
 
How the Injury Happened
 
The injury occurred late on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test at Eden Gardens. Shortly after slog-sweeping Simon Harmer for a boundary, Gill appeared to suffer a sudden whiplash-like reaction. He immediately grabbed the back of his neck, visibly in discomfort and struggling to turn his head. After facing just a few more deliveries, the Indian captain retired hurt. He was later taken to a private hospital wearing a cervical collar, where he remained under observation before being discharged.
 
Former India captain and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly visited Gill the following day. Ganguly spoke to the doctors and later assured fans that the Indian skipper was in good spirits despite the unnerving injury.
 
India Hoping for Captain’s Quick Recovery
 
India are under pressure heading into the second Test after suffering a surprising 30-run defeat in the series opener. Gill’s presence at the top will be vital in India’s effort to bounce back and level the series. While his chances of playing remain uncertain, his travel with the squad offers a glimmer of hope.
 
A final decision on Gill’s participation will be made closer to the start of the match as India monitor their captain’s recovery in the coming days.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India postpones Bangladesh women's ODI and T20I tour scheduled for December

Babar Azam penalised for code of conduct breach during PAK vs SL 3rd ODI

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup Rising Stars: BAN dominate with 8-wicket win vs AFG

BAN vs AFG live streaming: Where to watch Rising stars Asia cup game today?

India vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup Rising Stars: No handshakes as PAK beat IND by 8 wickets

Topics :Shubman GillCricket NewsIndia cricket teamIndia vs South Africa

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story