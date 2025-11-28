SMAT 2025 Match Day 2 Round-Up: UP stay undefeated; Punjab lose Super Over

ALSO READ: If they can put in hard work, Rohit-Kohli can surely play 2027 WC: Morkel India’s premium white-ball domestic tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, concluded its Day 2 matches on Friday with all 32 teams in action. Day 2 brought a mix of high-scoring encounters, dramatic finishes, breakout performances from emerging stars and a gripping Super Over. With teams looking to build early momentum in the country’s flagship T20 tournament, several sides delivered standout displays while some big names returned to form at the perfect time.

Kamboj stars as Haryana edge Punjab in dramatic Super Over

The most entertaining match of the day came at Hyderabad’s Gymkhana Ground, where Haryana and Punjab produced a thrilling contest that eventually went to a Super Over after both teams finished tied on 207. Haryana had earlier posted a strong total built around the brilliance of Nishant Sindhu, who hammered a scintillating 61 off 32 balls, and a captain’s knock of 51 from Ankit Kumar.

Punjab’s chase revolved around a blistering 81 off 37 from Anmolpreet Singh as he combined with Salil Arora and Nehal Wadhera to keep the scoreboard moving. Sanvir Singh’s late hitting dragged Punjab level, forcing the game into a Super Over. There, CSK pacer Anshul Kamboj delivered a sensational spell, dismissing Abhishek Sharma and Sanvir Singh in three balls, leaving Haryana a simple target of two runs. Sindhu finished the job with a boundary off the first ball, sealing an unforgettable win. UP stay unbeaten after crushing Jammu & Kashmir Uttar Pradesh registered one of the most dominant wins of the round with a massive 109-run victory over Jammu & Kashmir, continuing their perfect start to the season. Riding high on confidence after his unbeaten 93 in the opening game, Aryan Juyal struck another fluent 51 from 40 deliveries to set a solid platform.

Prashant Veer unleashed a stunning late assault, smashing 37* off just 10 balls with four sixes to take UP to 193/6. In reply, an injury-hit J&K side — missing skipper Shubham Khajuria — crumbled under pressure, folding for 84. Vipraj Nigam and Prashant Veer shared six wickets between them, ensuring UP tightened their grip on top of Group B while J&K’s batting woes continued. Prithvi Shaw, Arshin Kulkarni guide Maharashtra to win Maharashtra cruised to a comfortable win over Hyderabad thanks to an explosive opening partnership between Prithvi Shaw and Arshin Kulkarni in Kolkata. Chasing 191, Shaw played with characteristic aggression, smashing 66 off 36 balls and putting Hyderabad’s bowlers under immediate pressure.

Arshin Kulkarni, who looks increasingly mature as a T20 batter, anchored the innings superbly with an unbeaten 89, ensuring the chase stayed on track. Their 117-run stand laid the foundation for a clinical finish, with Rahul Tripathi guiding the tail end of the chase as Maharashtra crossed the target with eight balls remaining. Venkatesh Iyer shines as MP ease past Bihar Madhya Pradesh strengthened their campaign with a controlled performance against Bihar, scripting a 62-run victory in Ahmedabad. After Harsh Gawli’s steady 50 set the tone, Venkatesh Iyer walked in to play a mature, composed knock of 55* from 34 deliveries, guiding MP to a competitive 174/8.

Bihar never found momentum in their chase, losing wickets regularly as Shivang Kumar (3/25) and Tripuresh Singh (2/11) kept the pressure on. Youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi showed brief promise, but Bihar were eventually bowled out for 112, reflecting their struggle against MP’s disciplined bowling attack. Ayush Mhatre’s maiden T20 ton powers Mumbai past Vidarbha At the Ekana Stadium, Mumbai unearthed a new batting star as 18-year-old Ayush Mhatre smashed a magnificent unbeaten 110 off 53 balls, announcing his arrival in style. His innings, laced with eight fours and eight towering sixes, formed the backbone of Mumbai’s successful chase of Vidarbha’s 192.

Earlier, Vidarbha openers Atharva Taide and Aman Mokhade produced fluent half-centuries to set up a strong total, but Shivam Dube and Sairaj Patil delivered timely breakthroughs with three wickets each. Mumbai’s chase remained in control thanks to Suryakumar Yadav’s breezy 35 and Dube’s assured 39*, but it was Mhatre’s clean striking that defined the contest and delivered a seven-wicket win with 13 balls left. Dhull’s last-ball six script Delhi’s thrilling win over Tamil Nadu Ahmedabad also hosted one of the day’s most dramatic finishes as Delhi hunted down Tamil Nadu’s imposing total of 198 with a six off the last ball. Yash Dhull played one of his most polished T20 innings, scoring 71 off 46 balls and forming key partnerships with Priyansh Arya, Nitish Rana and Ayush Badoni.

Despite wickets falling in the middle, Delhi stayed afloat, eventually needing two runs off the final delivery. Himmat Singh held his nerve to dispatch the ball over long-on, sealing a memorable victory. Tamil Nadu’s top order had earlier flourished, with openers Tushar Raheja and Amit Sathvik combining for a 115-run stand, but their bowlers faltered under sustained pressure. Other Key Results Puducherry secured a 17-run win over Baroda after Aman Khan’s counter-attacking 72 lifted them to 166/9 before Adil Ayub Tunda’s 4/30 restricted Baroda to 149. Himachal Pradesh dominated Services with a commanding 83-run win, powered by Mridul Surroch’s unbeaten 75 and incisive spells from Arpit Guleria and Vaibhav Arora, who shared six wickets. Railways defeated Kerala by 32 runs as Sanju Samson’s early dismissal derailed Kerala’s chase of 149. Andhra outclassed Odisha by 66 runs thanks to a disciplined bowling display led by Prithvi Raj Yarra and Saurabh Kumar. Rajasthan maintained control in their five-wicket win over Tripura, with Shubham Garhwal’s fifty guiding a smooth chase of 171. Uttarakhand also registered a six-wicket win over Saurashtra as Kunal Chandela’s commanding 94 anchored the pursuit of 184.