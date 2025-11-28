Home / Cricket / News / Big WPL auction 'win' likely to lift Deepti Sharma's brand appeal

Big WPL auction 'win' likely to lift Deepti Sharma's brand appeal

Her brand value saw a growth of up to 80% in the last three months

Deepti Sharma
Deepti Sharma
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 10:22 PM IST
All-rounder Deepti Sharma, who was named the player of the tournament for India’s first Women’s Cricket World Cup victory, is likely to see a rise of up to 30 per cent in her brand value after she added another feather in her cap on Thursday when UP Warriorz (UPW) spent ₹3.2 crore, making her the costliest buy in the mega Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season auction, and the second-most expensive player after Smriti Mandhana in WPL history.
 
This comes after players like Sharma, Shafali Verma (Player of the Match for the finals where India defeated the Proteas), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (Team India captain), and Smriti Mandhana (vice captain) collectively saw a rise of 20-35 per cent in their brand value after they claimed their maiden ODI World Cup on November 3. Several industry experts note that the auction further justifies the spike in Sharma’s brand value after the World Cup win, but this euphoria may pipe down after the sudden hype created during the auction.
 
Following the WPL auction, the off-spinner’s brand value could rise by another 25-30 per cent. In the last three months, Sharma's overall brand value likely rose by 70 to 80 per cent, said Yasin Hamidani, director, Media Care Brand Solutions, an integrated marketing agency. However, Hamidani emphasised that these valuations may stabilise after this initial hype as sustainable partnerships depend on her long-term visibility and league performance. Several industry experts, too, corroborated Hamidani’s views and highlighted that while there might be some boost to her brand value after the auction, it might not directly contribute to an increase in brand endorsements.
 
Sandeep Goyal, chairman of Rediffusion, an advertising agency, said that her perseverance and performance have been rewarded with Thursday’s auction, further enhancing her brand appeal. He added that she might get picked up by brands with energy and women appeal as their main focus. For example, brands like Horlicks for Women.
 
On the other hand, the World Cup victory had already established that women cricketers are no longer limited to stereotypical brands in fashion or beauty as brands in banking, financial technology, and technology are showing great interest for collaboration with them. Meanwhile, Hamidani said that the broader impact is that women’s cricket is finally entering a multi-hero marketing era, much like men’s cricket, which saw a similar spike in the mid-2000s.
 
“Sharma’s ₹3.2 crore tag repositions her from a dependable all-rounder to a commercial mainstay in women’s cricket. After the World Cup, her brand value was already on the rise, but this auction establishes her as a marketable face beyond performance, and as a consistent, composed athlete who embodies reliability and leadership. Brands now see her as both an achiever and a long-term equity investment,” Hamidani added.
 
Siddharth Devnani, cofounder and chief operating officer, SoCheers, an integrated creative agency, noted that the World Cup will still account for the major share of Sharma’s brand value.
 
“Sharma’s outstanding performance in the World Cup has definitely added to her brand value significantly. The high WPL bids validate it more. The confidence in her onfield potential and her performance have subsequently contributed to the momentum,” said Devnani.
 
The all-rounder’s brand appeal is that of no-nonsense, non-controversial, and hardworking, with a strong value system. Brands would leverage these traits when working with her, said Harikrishnan Pillai, chief executive officer (CEO) and cofounder, TheSmallBigIdea, a full-service digital agency.
 
“While the World Cup win and becoming the first cricketer to record over 200 runs and over 20 wickets in a single World Cup edition made her the second-most expensive player in WPL history, brand value growth isn't automatic or proportional. It depends entirely on which brands come calling and whether they align with what she authentically represents,” Pillai added. 
 
 

Indian CricketWomen cricket Indiasportsbrand valuations

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

