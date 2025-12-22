Monday, December 22, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jharkhand appoints Ishan Kishan as skipper for 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Jharkhand appoints Ishan Kishan as skipper for 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy

The Elite group competition begins on December 24, with Jharkhand opening their campaign against Karnataka in Ahmedabad

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Jharkhand have placed their faith in experience and proven leadership by appointing Ishan Kishan as captain for the upcoming 2025–26 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The decision, confirmed by the Jharkhand State Cricket Association, comes on the back of Kishan’s outstanding domestic form and his growing stature as a leader.
 
The Elite group competition begins on December 24, with Jharkhand opening their campaign against Karnataka in Ahmedabad. For Jharkhand, the move signals continuity after a historic domestic season, while for Kishan, it represents another opportunity to guide a young but ambitious side in India’s premier 50-over tournament. 
 

Leadership reward after SMAT success

Kishan’s elevation to the captaincy is a direct reflection of his impact in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Leading from the front, the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter guided Jharkhand to their maiden SMAT title, an achievement widely regarded as a watershed moment for the state.
 
His personal numbers underlined his influence: 517 runs from 10 innings at an impressive average of 57.44, including two centuries and two half-centuries. Most memorably, he produced a composed century in the final against Haryana, steering Jharkhand to a landmark triumph under pressure.

Balanced squad for the Elite challenge

Jharkhand’s squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy reflects a blend of experience and emerging talent. Alongside Kishan, the team features consistent performers such as Virat Singh and Utkarsh Singh, while Kumar Kushagra has been named vice-captain and will share wicketkeeping duties.
 
The inclusion of multi-skilled players such as Anukul Roy and exciting prospects like Robin Minz adds depth across departments. With a long league phase ahead in the Elite category, the selectors appear to have prioritised versatility and bench strength to cope with varied conditions.

Kishan’s evolving role in Indian cricket

Beyond domestic cricket, Kishan’s resurgence has also been recognised at the international level. Following his prolific SMAT campaign, he has earned a recall to India’s set-up for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. He is expected to serve as the second wicketkeeper-batter in the squad, providing depth behind Sanju Samson. The national side will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, with leadership responsibilities further reshuffled as Axar Patel returns as vice-captain.

Focused on the present challenge

Kishan has conveyed quiet satisfaction at both his domestic leadership role and his return to the Indian squad, suggesting that consistent performances and staying mentally fresh remain his priorities. With the Vijay Hazare Trophy often seen as a pathway back into India’s ODI plans, the tournament offers him another platform to set standards as a leader and performer. For Jharkhand, his appointment brings stability and belief as they look to build on recent success and make a strong statement in the 50-over format.

