Shan Masood quits as PAK Test captain, joins PCB as Int'l consultant

Shan Masood quits as PAK Test captain, joins PCB as Int'l consultant

Naqvi confirmed that Masood has been appointed as Director of International Cricket at the PCB, a decision that surprised many since it came just a week before the deadline for applications.

Shan Masood

Shan Masood

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Shan Masood has announced his resignation as Pakistan’s Test captain following the team’s loss in the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi. The move marks the end of his leadership stint, but Masood will continue contributing to Pakistan cricket in a new capacity as a consultant with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
 
The announcement was made by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi during a reception for the Pakistan and South African teams at Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s residence, according to reports on Friday.
 
Masood to Take on Board Role
 
Naqvi confirmed that Masood has been appointed as Director of International Cricket at the PCB, a decision that surprised many since it came just a week before the deadline for applications for the post.
 
 
Given that Masood plays exclusively in Tests, which are scheduled sporadically, he is expected to combine his on-field duties with the consultant role. If executed, this arrangement would be unprecedented at the international level, as active players rarely hold official positions within a national cricket board. 

Constitutional Concerns and Precedent
 
The appointment has sparked questions about compliance with the PCB Constitution, which stipulates that board positions are generally reserved for retired cricketers. Masood will succeed Usman Wahla, the previous Director of International Cricket, who was temporarily suspended during the Asia Cup over a delayed communication concerning a protest against match referee Andy Pycroft.
 
Wahla had advised Pakistan captain Salman Agha against shaking hands with India’s Suryakumar Yadav, leading to a formal request from PCB to the ICC for Pycroft’s removal. The ICC rejected the request but arranged a meeting where Pycroft expressed regret. Wahla, who maintains close political ties with the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), was later reinstated.
 
Masood’s Credentials for the Role
 
The PCB had advertised the position with eligibility criteria requiring candidates to have represented Pakistan in both Tests and ODIs. Masood, with experience in 44 Tests, 9 ODIs, and 19 T20Is, meets these requirements.
 
While local media speculated that former captain Misbah-ul-Haq might be a strong contender for the role, he reportedly chose not to apply, paving the way for Masood’s appointment.

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

