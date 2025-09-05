Home / Cricket / News / BCCI hikes Indian cricket team jersey sponsorship rates after Dream11 exit

BCCI hikes Indian cricket team jersey sponsorship rates after Dream11 exit



BCCI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 4:38 PM IST
Sponsoring the Indian cricket team is set to get costlier with the BCCI raising the amount to Rs 3.5 crore per match for a bilateral series and Rs 1.5 crore for a game in a multilateral event.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, these figures will apply in competitions sanctioned and organised by the ICC and Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Citing industry sources, the report added that these figures are slightly higher than the current rates of Rs 3.17 crore for bilateral games and Rs 1.12 crore for multilateral matches.

The development comes in the wake of Dream11's exit as jersey sponsor, which was triggered by the government's Online Gaming Act, 2025.

Following the government's recent Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, the BCCI promptly cancelled the contract of the Indian team's lead sponsor, Dream11.

With this revision, which will come into effect only after the end of the upcoming Asia Cup, the BCCI could potentially earn over 400 crore rupees, though the final figure may be higher depending on the bidding outcome.

The BCCI on Tuesday invited bids for the Indian team's title sponsorship rights after fantasy sports giants Dream11's pullout and barred companies dealing in real money gaming and crypto currency from the process due to a government ban on such entities.

The Indian team will be without a title sponsor in the Asia Cup starting September 9 in the UAE as the Board has set September 16 as the last date to submit bids.

Dream 11 recently shut down its real money games due to the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025', which states that "no person shall offer any, aid, abet, induce, indulge, engage in offering online money gaming services nor shall involve in any advertisement which directly or indirectly promotes any person to play any online money game".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

