SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Good powerplay for Hyderabad, score 56/2

Indian Premier League 2023 Live Updates, SRH vs LSG: Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to bat first in the home game, which is also a must-win game for them

New Delhi
Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 4:07 PM IST
4:06 PM May 23

4:05 PM May 23

4:04 PM May 23

3:52 PM May 23

3:49 PM May 23

3:42 PM May 23

3:38 PM May 23

3:36 PM May 23

3:36 PM May 23

3:35 PM May 23

3:35 PM May 23

3:34 PM May 23

3:34 PM May 23

3:32 PM May 23

3:52 PM May 23

SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Decent start for Hyderabad

 
Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a positive start to their innings, scoring 30 runs in the first 3.1 overs. They have also lost the wicket of Abhishek Sharma. Anmolpreet Singh and Rahul Tripathi are in the middle 
 

3:49 PM May 23

SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Abhishek Sharma gone

 
Abhishek Sharma was surprised by a bouncer from Yudhvir Singh Charak and git hit on the gloves. The umpire called it not out, but eventually, the Lucknow side went for the review and got the decision overturned. 
 

3:42 PM May 23

SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: 11 from the second over, Hyderabad 19/0

3:38 PM May 23

SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Eight from the first over

3:36 PM May 23

SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants playing 11

 
Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya(c), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan
 
Impact Substitute Options: Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria
 

3:36 PM May 23

SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11

 
Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi
 
Impact Substitute Options: Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Marco Jansen
 

3:35 PM May 23

SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Toss details

 
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram won the toss against Lucknow Super Giants’ Krunal Pandya and decided to bat first in a day game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad. 
 

3:35 PM May 23

SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow have won just one in last five games

 
Lucknow on the other hand, are stuck on 11 points having had just one win in their last five games. They now need a win to remain in the hunt for a playoff spot. But if they lose tonight, it will become must win for them in their last two matches. 
 

3:34 PM May 23

SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Hyderabad need this win badly

 
They need this win to make sure that their campaign doesn’t come to an end. A big victory here could even take them to number five in the points table because of the margin of difference between the teams. 
 

3:34 PM May 23

SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Hyderabad welcome Lucknow on a Saturday afternoon

 
On a hot Saturday afternoon in Hyderabad, the hosts Sunrisers would be up against Lucknow Super Giants hoping to win the match and continue their march towards the upper half of the points table. 
 

3:32 PM May 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of SRH vs LSG, IPL 2023 match

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2023 encounter between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad here. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueSunrisers HyderabadLucknow Super GiantsDelhi CapitalsPunjab KingsAiden MarkramKrunal PandyaDavid WarnerShikhar Dhawan

First Published: May 13 2023 | 3:32 PM IST

