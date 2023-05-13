SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Good powerplay for Hyderabad, score 56/2

SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023





SRH vs LSG Toss, IPL 2023,



Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11,



Impact Substitute Options: Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Marco Jansen,

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11,



Impact Substitute Options: Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria,

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad here : Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria, Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya(c), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan, : Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram won the toss against Lucknow Super Giants’ Krunal Pandya and decided to bat first in a day game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad. , Lucknow on the other hand, are stuck on 11 points having had just one win in their last five games. They now need a win to remain in the hunt for a playoff spot. But if they lose tonight, it will become must win for them in their last two matches. , On a hot Saturday afternoon in Hyderabad, the hosts Sunrisers would be up against Lucknow Super Giants hoping to win the match and continue their march towards the upper half of the points table. They need this win to make sure that their campaign doesn’t come to an end. A big victory here could even take them to number five in the points table because of the margin of difference between the teams. , Read More