WPL 2026 Eliminator: GG vs DC pitch report and Vadodara Stadium key stats

WPL 2026 Eliminator: GG vs DC pitch report and Vadodara Stadium key stats

GG and DC have played just one match against each other at Kotambi Stadium, which came in WPL 2026, where GG beat DC by three runs

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 3:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 moves into the knockout phase today as Gujarat Giants (GG) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Eliminator at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. With a place in the final on the line, the clash promises high intensity, contrasting narratives and little margin for error.
 
Gujarat Giants arrive with momentum firmly behind them after stringing together three consecutive wins to storm into the playoffs. Their campaign has been revived by the exceptional all-round form of Sophie Devine, who has been decisive with both bat and ball. The resurgence of Georgia Wareham has further strengthened their middle order, while Beth Mooney and skipper Ashleigh Gardner provide experience in crunch moments.
 
 
Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, are chasing a fourth successive WPL final appearance. Their strength lies in a disciplined bowling unit led by Nandani Sharma, with support from Shree Charani and Marizanne Kapp. Consistent starts from Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee, along with captain Jemimah Rodrigues finding form, make DC formidable despite recent inconsistencies. 

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara: Pitch report for GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator match

The Kotambi Stadium pitch has been on the slower side in WPL 2026, making run-scoring challenging. Most matches here have been low-scoring. Both pacers and spinners have enjoyed assistance, with the ball gripping and holding on the surface. Batters have found it difficult to start quickly, especially in chases, making batting first the preferred option.

WPL 2026 Eliminator GG vs DC: Head-to-head stats at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

GG and DC have played just one match against each other at Kotambi Stadium, which came in WPL 2026, where GG beat DC by three runs.

Gujarat Giants win-loss record in WPL at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

Gujarat Giants have played seven matches at Kotambi Stadium, out of which they have won four and lost three.

Delhi Capitals win-loss record in WPL at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

Delhi Capitals have played a total of seven matches at Kotambi Stadium; they have won five and lost two.

Most recent WPL match at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

The most recent WPL match played at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara was match number 20 of WPL 2026 between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz. UPW batted first and posted 122 for 8 on the board. In reply, DC chased down the target with five wickets and eight balls to spare to book their place in the WPL 2026 playoffs.
 
Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara: Key WPL stats
 
Kotambi Stadium Vadodara WPL key stats
Stat Detail
Matches 10
Won Batting First 2
Won Chasing 8
Highest Total 202/4 by RCB vs GG
Lowest Total 108 All Out by UPW vs GG
Highest Successful Chase 202/4 in 18.3 overs by RCB vs GG
Lowest Total Defended 153/8 in 20 overs by GG vs UPW
Highest Individual Score Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) - 100* off 57 balls vs RCB
Best Bowling Innings Hayley Matthews (MI) - 3/16 in 4 overs vs GG
Most Wickets Renuka Singh Thakur (GG) - 7 wickets
Total 6s 56 sixes
Most 6s Ashleigh Gardner (GG) - 12 sixes
Total 4s 268 fours
Most 4s Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) - 24 fours
 

