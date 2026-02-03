Sri Lanka vs England 3rd T20: Match preview, toss timings, streaming

Sri Lanka and England will conclude their final T20I assignment ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 today at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, as the two sides meet for the third T20I of the three-match series.

England have already sealed the series with a 2-0 lead and will be looking to complete a clean sweep, while hosts Sri Lanka will look to salvage pride with a consolation win in the third match today.

Sri Lanka team news

Hosts Sri Lanka national cricket team go into the third T20I in Kandy looking to salvage pride after successive defeats to the England cricket team in the opening two games of this three-match series.

Sri Lanka’s batting has shown promise — with contributions from Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka — but inconsistency has cost them, and they will be eager to post a competitive total on a Pallekele surface that aids both batters and spinners. A possible injury concern around pacer Eshan Malinga’s shoulder could force a change in the pace unit, but the rest of the squad is expected to be fit and available.

England team news

England arrive in the third T20I with the series already wrapped up after commanding wins in the first two encounters. The visitors have enjoyed strong performances across disciplines, with key contributions from the batting of Tom Banton and Harry Brook, and Sam Curran’s all-round impact proving vital.

England’s squad for the decider is likely to remain unchanged, with Jos Buttler and Phil Salt anchoring the top order and Adil Rashid operating effectively in the spin department. With momentum firmly on their side, England will look to refine combinations ahead of upcoming international commitments while finishing the Sri Lanka tour on a high.

Sri Lanka vs England 3rd T20: Playing 11

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga

England playing 11 (probable): Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (capt), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

Sri Lanka vs England: Head-to-head in T20s

Total matches: 16

Sri Lanka won: 4

England won: 12

No result: 0

Sri Lanka vs England T20 series: Full squad

Sri Lanka full squad: Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Eshan Malinga, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera

England full squad: Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Philip Salt, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

Sri Lanka vs England 3rd T20: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the 3rd T20 match between Sri Lanka and England be played?

The Sri Lanka and England 3rd T20 match will be played on Tuesday, February 3.

What is the venue for the 3rd T20 between Sri Lanka and England?

The Sri Lanka and England 3rd T20 match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

When will the toss for the Sri Lanka vs England 3rd T20 take place?

The toss for the 3rd T20 match between Sri Lanka and England will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

When will the first ball of the 3rd T20 between Sri Lanka and England be bowled?

The first ball of the 3rd T20 between Sri Lanka and England will be bowled at 7 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the 3rd T20 between Sri Lanka and England in India?

The live telecast of the 3rd T20 between Sri Lanka and England will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20 between Sri Lanka and England in India?

The live streaming of the 3rd T20 between Sri Lanka and England will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode app and website in India.