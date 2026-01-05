Lanning's calmness sets her apart as a leader: UP Warriorz coach Nayar

ALSO READ: Bangladesh bans IPL 2026 broadcast until further notice post Mustafizur row UP Warriorz have handed the franchise’s captaincy baton to Australia’s Meg Lanning ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026, marking a leadership reset for the franchise. The former Australia skipper replaced Deepti Sharma, who had stepped up in WPL 2025 while regular captain Alyssa Healy, who led the side in 2023 and 2024, was sidelined due to injury. Warriorz’ coaching group, led by Abhishek Nayar, believes Lanning’s composed approach, strategic clarity, and ability to steady dressing-room nerves in crunch moments make her the ideal figure to lead a talented but inconsistent squad.

A captaincy call shaped by conviction Lanning’s arrival as captain was less about hierarchy and more about fit. Head coach Abhishek Nayar, while discussing the appointment, highlighted that leadership at this level demands more than tactical nous; it requires emotional balance. In his view, Lanning’s biggest strength lies in her ability to project calm without diluting competitiveness. Rather than calling her an automatic pick due to stature, Nayar indicated that her personality naturally fills a void UP were keen to address. Nayar conveyed that Lanning carries a leadership style built on clarity, measured reactions, and trust-based player management. His words, though not quoted directly, underlined that Lanning doesn’t just lead teams — she absorbs pressure so others can play freely. He implied that her career reflects a rare steadiness that helps teams think clearly even when games spiral into chaos. He also noted that her communication, both in preparation and execution, carries a reassuring simplicity that players gravitate towards.

A resume that speaks Lanning’s leadership legacy is coated in silverware. She has steered Australia to one ODI World Cup crown and four T20 World Cup titles. She also led Delhi Capitals to three straight WPL finals. However, Warriorz were careful not to frame her appointment as nostalgia. The coaching staff suggested that while the trophies validate her pedigree, it is her temperament that transforms good teams into winners. Nayar’s comments revolved around her ability to read phases of a match, avoid emotional overreach, and build belief through actions rather than theatrics. Her WPL numbers further strengthen the narrative. With 952 runs from 27 appearances, Lanning sits among the league’s most productive batters, currently the third-leading scorer in tournament history. While UP have lacked consistency, the staff believes Lanning’s batting reliability, particularly in pacing innings, mirrors the leadership stability they expect her to bring.

Auction move that reshaped UP’s future Lanning was acquired for Rs 1.9 crore at the WPL 2026 auction after being released by Delhi Capitals, a team she had previously guided to three straight WPL finals. Warriorz saw this as an opportunity to import big-match leadership into a side that has often looked directionless during high-pressure junctions. Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma, who had captained UP in 2025, was bought back by UP at the auction using the RTM for Rs 3.2 crore after her release, but will now serve as a senior core member rather than the leader. Alyssa Healy, UP’s captain for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, was released and went unsold at the auction, a twist the franchise avoided framing as a setback. Instead, coaching sources hinted that their long-term model needed restructuring, and leadership was part of that overhaul.

The season graph that UP want to rewrite UP Warriorz’ best finish remains their inaugural 2023 campaign, where they ended third before bowing out to Mumbai Indians at the eliminator stage. Their 2025 season, led by Deepti in Healy’s absence, yielded only three wins and a wooden spoon finish. The campaign was widely viewed inside the franchise as a learning curve, one that exposed the need for a leader who can detach the group from momentary turbulence. The coaching staff has suggested that Lanning’s ability to maintain equilibrium could help UP evolve into a smarter, braver unit. Nayar’s commentary pointed towards a leadership model where composure becomes contagious. His assessment revolved around the belief that calm leadership doesn’t suppress aggression; it directs it.