Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20: Playing 11, match time, live streaming

The Rangiri International Stadium in Dambulla will host the second T20I of the three-match series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan today. Pakistan leads the series 1-0 after securing a six-wicket victory in the first match on Wednesday. Sri Lanka, the hosts, struggled in the opening game as their batting unit failed to capitalize on good starts. Janith Liyanage was the standout performer, but his efforts weren’t enough to put up a competitive total. To keep the series alive and build momentum for the upcoming T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka will need to bounce back with confidence and a more cohesive batting performance in the second match.

Pakistan, on the other hand, put on a clinical all-round display in the first game. Chasing down a modest 129-run target with 20 balls to spare, they showed excellent composure. With a 1-0 lead, Pakistan will be eager to extend their winning streak and secure the series with another victory in Dambulla.

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dasun Shanaka (C), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Salman Ali Agha (C), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (WK)

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Head-to-head in T20Is

Total matches: 25

Sri Lanka won: 10

Pakistan won: 15

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 series: Full squad

Sri Lanka full squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Traveen Mathew, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, and Eshan Malinga.

Pakistan full squad: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abdul Samad, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Usman Khan, Khawaja Nafay, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the 2nd T20 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan be played?

The Sri Lanka and Pakistan 2nd T20 match will be played on Friday, January 9.

What is the venue for the 2nd T20I match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan?

The Sri Lanka and Pakistan 2nd T20 match will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

When will the toss for the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20 take place?

The toss for the second T20 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will take place at 6:30 pm IST.

When will the first ball of the 2nd T20I match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan be bowled?

The first ball of the 2nd T20I match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be bowled at 7 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the 2nd T20I match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in India?

The live telecast of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20 match will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in India?

The live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.