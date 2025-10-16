Stay longer, score freely: Ishan Kishan reveals Ranji Trophy 2025-26 goals

The Indian wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan, who has been handed the captaincy of Jharkhand for the ongoing 2025–26 Ranji Trophy season, has made a promising start to his campaign. Leading from the front, Kishan struck a resilient unbeaten 125 against Tamil Nadu in Coimbatore to help his side recover from a shaky position. His ninth first-class century came at a crucial time, with Jharkhand reeling at 79 for 3 on a lively surface.

Kishan's effort not only steadied the innings but also underlined a mature approach to batting—focused more on staying at the crease than on playing flamboyant shots. Kishan's knock, built off 183 deliveries, guided Jharkhand to a strong 307 for 6 by stumps on Day 1, alongside Sahil Raj, with whom he added an unbroken 150-run stand. After the end of day's play, the Jharkhand skipper told The Indian Express that earlier in his career, he often tried to force things, but now he understood the importance of adapting.

A measured knock built on restraint Kishan batted at No. 5 and chose patience over aggression, something uncharacteristic for a player known for his attacking instincts. He hit only two sixes in his innings, reflecting the discipline he brought to his game. After the day’s play, he said he had learned to value situational awareness over impulse. He mentioned that experience had taught him when to attack and when to hold back, especially as the most senior player in his side. Kishan shared that being the only India-capped player in the team came with responsibility, and he wanted to ensure his team reached stumps without further damage.

Learning from experience The Jharkhand skipper explained that earlier in his career, he often tried to force things, but now he understood the importance of adapting. He spoke about assessing conditions carefully—such as checking wind direction when facing a left-arm spinner—but ultimately decided against big shots, knowing the situation demanded caution. He admitted that in the past, he would have gone after sixes, but now he sees value in rotating the strike and tiring out the bowlers. Kishan noted that over time, his mindset had evolved to recognize that singles could be more valuable than boundaries when building a partnership.