Monday, December 01, 2025 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup day 4 schedule, results, live streaming

FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup day 4 schedule, results, live streaming

The tournament is being hosted across two venues: Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium and the Madurai International Hockey Stadium.

FIH Men's Junior Hockey world cup 2025 Day 4 schedule

FIH Men's Junior Hockey world cup 2025 Day 4 schedule

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The 2025 FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup in Tamil Nadu promises thrilling, high-stakes action as young talents compete for international glory. With the tournament entering it's 4th day of action today, teams like Germany, Japan, Argentina and China will be featuring for their respective matches. 
 
The tournament is being hosted across two venues: Chennai’s Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium and the Madurai International Hockey Stadium, highlighting India’s growing prominence as a key hockey destination.
 
For the first time, the competition features an expanded 24-team lineup, offering emerging hockey nations a bigger stage while ensuring top-tier clashes from the group stage itself. Traditional giants like India, Germany, Australia, Argentina, and the Netherlands will look to assert their dominance, while underdogs from Asia, Europe, and the Americas could spring surprising upsets. 
 
 
FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup day 4 schedule 
FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup Day 4 schedule
Date & Time Match (Pool) Result Status / Quarter Venue
01/12/25 13:30 GER vs IRL (Pool A) 5-1 Full Time Madurai
01/12/25 15:45 RSA vs CAN (Pool A) - Warmup Madurai
01/12/25 17:45 JPN vs NZL (Pool C) - Upcoming Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium - Pitch 1
01/12/25 20:00 ARG vs CHN (Pool C) - Upcoming Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium - Pitch 1
 

Also Read

Indian hockey junior world cup team captain Rohit

Indian hockey's future bright as Rohit prepares to follow Harmanpreet Singh

Belgium vs India Sultan Azlan Shah cup final

India vs Belgium HIGHLIGHTS Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 final: BEL lift maiden title; beat IND 1-0

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup winners list

1983 to 2025: Full list of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup winners and runner-ups

India vs Oman hockey highlights

India vs Oman HIGHLIGHTS Junior Hockey World Cup: India thrash Oman 17-0 to stay undefeated

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Final

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Final: Qualified teams, match time, streaming

FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup day 4 live telecast and live streaming details
 
When will the Day 4 of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup begin?
 
Day 4 of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup began at 1:30 PM IST.
 
What are the venues for FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup matches in India?
 
The venues for the Junior Hockey WC matches are Chennai’s Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium and the Madurai International Hockey Stadium.
 
Where will the live telecast of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the  FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup will not be available in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

Sanju Devi won the Most Valuable Player award at the Women's Kabaddi Cup 2025

How Sanju Devi fought the odds to become Kabaddi World Cup 2025 MVP

Anju Bobby George

Recognise your child's potential and stand by them: Anju Bobby George

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 points table

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Points Table: India, Belgium, Spain standing

India vs Chile hockey highlights

India vs Chile HIGHLIGHTS Junior Hockey World Cup: India thrash Chile 7-0 to start campaign on high

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Check full squads of all participating teams

Topics : Hockey News Indian Hockey Team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon