FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup day 4 schedule, results, live streaming

The 2025 FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup in Tamil Nadu promises thrilling, high-stakes action as young talents compete for international glory. With the tournament entering it's 4th day of action today, teams like Germany, Japan, Argentina and China will be featuring for their respective matches.
The tournament is being hosted across two venues: Chennai’s Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium and the Madurai International Hockey Stadium, highlighting India’s growing prominence as a key hockey destination.
For the first time, the competition features an expanded 24-team lineup, offering emerging hockey nations a bigger stage while ensuring top-tier clashes from the group stage itself. Traditional giants like India, Germany, Australia, Argentina, and the Netherlands will look to assert their dominance, while underdogs from Asia, Europe, and the Americas could spring surprising upsets.
FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup day 4 schedule
|FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup Day 4 schedule
|Date & Time
|Match (Pool)
|Result
|Status / Quarter
|Venue
|01/12/25 13:30
|GER vs IRL (Pool A)
|5-1
|Full Time
|Madurai
|01/12/25 15:45
|RSA vs CAN (Pool A)
|-
|Warmup
|Madurai
|01/12/25 17:45
|JPN vs NZL (Pool C)
|-
|Upcoming
|Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium - Pitch 1
|01/12/25 20:00
|ARG vs CHN (Pool C)
|-
|Upcoming
|Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium - Pitch 1
FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup day 4 live telecast and live streaming details
When will the Day 4 of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup begin?
Day 4 of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup began at 1:30 PM IST.
What are the venues for FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup matches in India?
The venues for the Junior Hockey WC matches are Chennai’s Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium and the Madurai International Hockey Stadium.
Where will the live telecast of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup be available in India?
The live telecast of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup will not be available in India.
Where will the live streaming of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup be available in India?
The live streaming of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.