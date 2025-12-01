Home / Cricket / News / Never believed in over-preparation; my game is all mental: Virat Kohli

Never believed in over-preparation; my game is all mental: Virat Kohli

For Virat Kohli, the mental aspect of batsmanship visualising game situations, feeling intense and sharp at the same time holds more value than over-preparation which has never been his philosophy.

Virat Kohli celebrating after his 52nd ODI hundred in Ranchi
Virat Kohli celebrating after his 52nd ODI hundred in Ranchi
Press Trust of India Ranchi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 12:01 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

For Virat Kohli, the mental aspect of batsmanship visualising game situations, feeling intense and sharp at the same time holds more value than over-preparation which has never been his philosophy.

Returning to international action after a gap of a month, Kohli smashed his 52nd ODI and 83rd international century during the first match against South Africa, a classic 135 off 120 balls.

"I have never been a believer of a lot of preparation. All my cricket has been mental. I work physically very hard, as long as my fitness levels are up and I am feeling well, it's good," said Kohli, in his own inimitable way, making clear what he feels about all those who are skeptical about his lack of match time.

Maybe not in as many words but if one reads between the lines of Kohli's statement, it is not difficult to understand what he feels about playing in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, which the national selection committee wants him to do.

"I've played 300-odd ODI games and so much cricket, if you're in touch with the game and are able to hit balls in the practice, if you bat for an hour or two in the nets, you know you're good. 

"If you're out of form, you want to play more in the nets. Other than that, it's about being mentally ready and enjoying the game," he said.

For this series, Kohli had arrived a couple of days earlier in Ranchi and had a few sessions before the other squad members assembled.

I wanted to get hold of the conditions in Ranchi. I visualise the game a lot, when I think about the game, if I see myself being intense and sharp, I know I can relax and play out there. I am 37, so, I also need to take care of my body," Kohli added.

At this stage of his career, it is important for him to retain the pure joy of playing and remember why he started playing the sport.

"Today was really nice to get into the game like that. Pitch played decently for 20-25 overs before slowing down. I just wanted to play the ball and enjoy the game of cricket.

It was about being in a space of enjoyment. And when you get a start, then the experience kicks in and you're able to build an innings, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Abhishek's 32-ball hundred triggers historic, record-packed SMAT tie

KL Rahul reflects on Test struggles and the lost art of using footwork

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

India vs South Africa head-to-head stats in ODI cricket over the years

India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Ranchi pitch report, key stadium stats

Topics :Virat KohliIndia vs South AfricaIndia cricket team

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story