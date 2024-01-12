Australian Open 2024 dates, prize money, top seed players, live streaming

Serbian star Novak Djokovic will aim for his record-extending 11th Australian Open title when the year's first grand slam begins on January 14 at Melbourne Park. A total of 128 players (men and women combined) are part of the Australian Open 2024.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek will face 2020 champion Sofia Kenin in the first round and potentially 2016 winner Angelique Kerber or Danielle Collins in the second in a tough start to her bid for a first Australian Open title.

Out of the 128 players are seeded. The seeding process is used in Tennis tournaments so that the top players don't clash early.

Key players' battles in the Australian Open

Djokovic, the favourite to win the Australian Open 2024, could meet Andy Murray in the third round while a quarterfinal is expected with World No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas, the runner-up last year.

Naomi Osaka is back

Australian Open 2024 will also mark the return of former champions Naomi Osaka, Kerber and Caroline Wozniacki to Melbourne Park after maternity breaks, resulting in some high-pressure opening rounds.

Osaka, who has won the Australian Open and US Open titles twice, opens against No. 16 Caroline Garcia and is in the same quarter of the draw as US Open winner Coco Gauff.

Possible quarterfinal battles (women's singles)

No. 1 Swiatek vs No. 7 Marketa Vondrousova

No. 3 Elena Rybakina vs. No. 5 Jessica Pegula on the top half

No. 2 Sabalenka vs. No. 6 Ons Jabeur

No. 4 Gauff vs. No. 8 Maria Sakkari on the bottom half.

Possible quarterfinal battles (men's singles)

No. 1 Djokovic vs No.7 Stefanos Tsitsipas

No. 4 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 5 Andrey Rublev in the top half

No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No 6 Alexander Zverev

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 8 Holger Rune on the bottom half.

Men's top seeded players in Australian Open 2024 1. Novak Djokovic 9. Hubert Hurkacz 17. Frances Tiafoe 25. Lorenzo Musetti 2. Carlos Alcaraz 10. Alex de Minaur 18. Nicolas Jarry 26. Sebastian Baez 3. Daniil Medvedev 11. Casper Ruud 19. Cameron Norrie 27. Felix Auger-Aliassime 4. Jannik Sinner 12. Taylor Fritz 20. Adrian Mannarino 28. Tallon Griekspoor 5. Andrey Rublev 13. Grigor Dimitrov 21. Ugo Humbert 29. Sebastian Korda 6. Alexander Zverev 14. Tommy Paul 22. Francisco Cerundolo 30. Tomas Etcheverry 7. Stefanos Tsitsipas 15. Karen Khachanov 23. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 31. Alexander Bublik 8. Holger Rune 16. Ben Shelton 24. Jan-Lennard Struff 32. Jiri Lehecka

Women’s top seeded players on Australian Open 2024 1. Iga Swiatek 9. Barbora Krejcikova 17. Ekaterina Alexandrova 25. Elise Mertens 2. Aryna Sabalenka 10. Beatriz Haddad Maia 18. Victoria Azarenka 26. Jasmine Paolini 3. Elena Rybakina 11. Jelena Ostapenko 19. Elina Svitolina 27. Emma Navarro 4. Coco Gauff 12. Qinwen Zheng 20. Magda Linette 28. Lesia Tsurenko 5. Jessica Pegula 13. Liudmila Samsonova 21. Donna Vekic 29. Lin Zhu 6. Ons Jabeur 14. Daria Kasatkina 22. Sorana Cirstea 30. Xinyu Wang 7. Marketa Vondrousova 15. Veronika Kudermetova 23. Anastasia Potapova 31. Marie Bouzkova 8. Maria Sakkari 16. Caroline Garcia 24. Anhelina Kalinina 32. Leylah Fernandez



What is the prize money in the Australian Open 2024?

Australian Open 2024 has a total prize money of Rs 481.2 crore approximately (86.5 million Australian dollars). There has been an increase of 13 per cent from the previous year's total prize money. The women's and men's singles champions will each receive 3.15 million Australian dollars (INR 17.5 crore).

Australian Open 2024 key dates, Live telecast and live streaming details

When will the Australian Open 2024 main draw begin?

The Australian Open 2024 will begin on January 14, Monday at Melbourne Park.

When will the first round of the Australian Open 2024 take place?

The first round of the Australian Open will occur in the competition's first three days (Jan 14 to Jan 16).

When will the quarterfinal stage of Australia Open 2024 take place at Melbourne Park?

The quarterfinal stage of the Australian Open 2024 will be played on January 23 and January 24.



When the men's and women's singles matches will be played at Australian Open 2024?



The women's singles final match will be played on January 27 while the men's single final match will take place on January 28.



Which TV channels will live telecast the Australian Open 2024 in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast Australian Open 2024 matches in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Australian Open 2024?

Sony LIV will live stream Australian Open 2024 matches in India.