PAK v AFG LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 Tri-series: Pakistan eyeing final berth; toss at 8 PM IST

PAK v AFG LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 Tri-series: Pakistan eyeing final berth
PAK vs AFG T20 TRI-SERIES LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan have already secured two wins in the series, and a victory against Afghanistan today will confirm their spot in the tri-series final
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The UAE T20 Tri-Series 2025 continues with a crucial clash between hosts Pakistan and Afghanistan in Match 4 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today. A win for Pakistan will ensure their place in the final of the series, while a win for Afghanistan means they are just a UAE loss away from booking their place in the title clash themselves.
Pakistan brimming with confidence
Pakistan arrive with confidence, having already defeated Afghanistan earlier in the series. That convincing win gave Babar Azam’s side the perfect start, and they will be eager to maintain their dominance. Their bowling attack looks particularly formidable, spearheaded by the pace duo of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, while spinners Mohammad Nawaz and Usama Mir add depth to the middle overs. Pakistan’s top order, led by Babar and Mohammad Rizwan, will once again be central to their chances of setting up a strong platform.
Afghanistan on path of redemption
Afghanistan, meanwhile, are determined to bounce back after their batting unit faltered in the previous clash. The responsibility lies heavily on their experienced campaigners Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, not only with the ball but also as leaders who can inspire the rest of the team. The likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran must step up with the bat if Afghanistan are to challenge Pakistan’s balanced lineup.
Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 tri-series playing 11:
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem
Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik
Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 tri-series LIVE TOSS:
The coin flip between Pakistan’s Salman Agha and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan for T20 tri-series Match 4 will take place at 8 PM IST today.
Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 tri-series Live Telecast in India
The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 tri-series match will not be available in India.
Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 tri-series Live Streaming in India
FanCode will live stream the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 tri-series match on both the app and website.
7:30 PM
7:20 PM
7:10 PM
Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of match 4 of the UAE tri-series between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Pakistan are coming into the match with two straight wins and will be eyeing the final berth with a win today. On the other hand, Afghanistan, after losing the first game, came back strong in the second game and is now looking for redemption against its neighbours. But which team will walk away with the win today? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 7:11 PM IST