T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: Nepal match list, groups, venue, streaming

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Groups Group A: India, USA, Namibia, Netherlands, Pakistan Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Italy, Nepal Nepal’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Fixtures Date Time Opponent Venue 08/02/26 15:00:00 England (ENG) Mumbai 12/02/26 15:00:00 Italy (ITA) Mumbai 15/02/26 11:00:00 West Indies (WI) Mumbai 17/02/26 19:00:00 Bangladesh (BAN) Mumbai Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE Nepal’s group-stage schedule for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 was confirmed on Tuesday, with the team set to begin their campaign on February 8. Nepal will play four matches in the first round and each tie will be played in Mumbai as they will try to punch above their weight in the tournament next year.

08 Feb 2026 – Nepal vs England, 3:00 PM, Mumbai Nepal opens their campaign against a strong England side. England’s batting depth and pace attack will be a stern test, while Nepal will look to start their tournament with a solid performance in front of home fans in Mumbai. 12 Feb 2026 – Nepal vs Italy, 3:00 PM, Mumbai Nepal faces Italy, a crucial match to consolidate their position in the group. This game provides an opportunity for Nepal to gain momentum and register a confidence-boosting win. 15 Feb 2026 – Nepal vs West Indies, 11:00 AM, Mumbai

A high-profile clash with the West Indies. Nepal will have to counter big-hitting batsmen and experience in the Caribbean side. A strong performance could make a statement on the global stage. 17 Feb 2026 – Nepal vs Bangladesh, 7:00 PM, Mumbai The final group match for Nepal against fellow Asian side Bangladesh. This match could be decisive for qualification to the Super 8s, with both teams looking to secure maximum points.