Why is SA coach Shukran Conrad facing backlash over comments on Team India?

Why is SA coach Shukran Conrad facing backlash over comments on Team India?

It remains unclear whether coach Conrad's choice of words was deliberate or simply an unfortunate slip during the press conference.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

After a strong performance in Guwahati, where South Africa set India their highest-ever home Test target and removed both openers within the first 10 overs, head coach Shukran Conrad unintentionally stirred controversy. Reflecting on the day’s play, with South Africa already 522 runs ahead and just eight wickets from sealing a series clean sweep, Conrad said his team wanted India to “grovel” for as long as possible before attempting to finish the job.
 
His use of the word immediately drew attention, as it echoed former England captain Tony Greig’s racially charged statement ahead of the 1976 West Indies series.
 
 
Historical Shadow of Tony Greig’s Infamous Quote
 
Greig, who captained England in the mid-1970s, famously said he wanted to make the West Indies “grovel,” a remark widely condemned for its colonial undertones. The backlash that followed helped fuel the Caribbean team’s fierce motivation, eventually leading to a dominant performance spearheaded by legends like Vivian Richards and a series victory that reshaped West Indies cricket. 

Conrad’s phrasing brought that old controversy back into the spotlight. 
 
It remains unclear whether his choice of words was deliberate or simply an unfortunate slip during the press conference. However, his intent was clear, India had been made to spend long hours in the field, and South Africa hoped the workload would wear them down ahead of Day 4.
 
How the Match Unfolded
 
South Africa capitalized on India’s tired bowlers, pushing their lead past 500 and setting up a declaration late in the evening. Marco Jansen’s six-wicket haul ensured India were dismissed for 201 in 83.5 overs, giving the visitors complete control of the Test.
Conrad acknowledged that batting last under fading light was tough for India’s openers and felt South Africa could have grabbed another wicket. Still, he stressed that despite being in a commanding position, the world champions would need to work hard to finish the match.
 
Coach Defends Decision Amid Criticism
 
Questions were raised about the late declaration, but Conrad said he followed his instincts. As the final day approached, he insisted his team knew India would fight back, and South Africa would need to be at their best to close out the remaining wickets

Topics : India vs South Africa India cricket team Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

