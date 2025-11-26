Why is SA coach Shukran Conrad facing backlash over comments on Team India?

After a strong performance in Guwahati, where South Africa set India their highest-ever home Test target and removed both openers within the first 10 overs, head coach Shukran Conrad unintentionally stirred controversy. Reflecting on the day’s play, with South Africa already 522 runs ahead and just eight wickets from sealing a series clean sweep, Conrad said his team wanted India to “grovel” for as long as possible before attempting to finish the job.

His use of the word immediately drew attention, as it echoed former England captain Tony Greig’s racially charged statement ahead of the 1976 West Indies series.

Historical Shadow of Tony Greig’s Infamous Quote ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch final day action today? Greig, who captained England in the mid-1970s, famously said he wanted to make the West Indies “grovel,” a remark widely condemned for its colonial undertones. The backlash that followed helped fuel the Caribbean team’s fierce motivation, eventually leading to a dominant performance spearheaded by legends like Vivian Richards and a series victory that reshaped West Indies cricket. Conrad’s phrasing brought that old controversy back into the spotlight. It remains unclear whether his choice of words was deliberate or simply an unfortunate slip during the press conference. However, his intent was clear, India had been made to spend long hours in the field, and South Africa hoped the workload would wear them down ahead of Day 4.