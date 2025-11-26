Home / Cricket / News / Why is SA coach Shukran Conrad facing backlash over comments on Team India?

Why is SA coach Shukran Conrad facing backlash over comments on Team India?

It remains unclear whether coach Conrad's choice of words was deliberate or simply an unfortunate slip during the press conference.

IND vs SA 2nd Test Shukran Conrad SA coach comments spark outrage on social media after Day 4 of the Guwahati Test
IND vs SA 2nd Test Shukran Conrad SA coach comments spark outrage on social media after Day 4 of the Guwahati Test
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 10:11 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After a strong performance in Guwahati, where South Africa set India their highest-ever home Test target and removed both openers within the first 10 overs, head coach Shukran Conrad unintentionally stirred controversy. Reflecting on the day’s play, with South Africa already 522 runs ahead and just eight wickets from sealing a series clean sweep, Conrad said his team wanted India to “grovel” for as long as possible before attempting to finish the job.
 
His use of the word immediately drew attention, as it echoed former England captain Tony Greig’s racially charged statement ahead of the 1976 West Indies series.
 
Historical Shadow of Tony Greig’s Infamous Quote
 
Greig, who captained England in the mid-1970s, famously said he wanted to make the West Indies “grovel,” a remark widely condemned for its colonial undertones. The backlash that followed helped fuel the Caribbean team’s fierce motivation, eventually leading to a dominant performance spearheaded by legends like Vivian Richards and a series victory that reshaped West Indies cricket. 
Conrad’s phrasing brought that old controversy back into the spotlight. 
 
It remains unclear whether his choice of words was deliberate or simply an unfortunate slip during the press conference. However, his intent was clear, India had been made to spend long hours in the field, and South Africa hoped the workload would wear them down ahead of Day 4.
 
How the Match Unfolded
 
South Africa capitalized on India’s tired bowlers, pushing their lead past 500 and setting up a declaration late in the evening. Marco Jansen’s six-wicket haul ensured India were dismissed for 201 in 83.5 overs, giving the visitors complete control of the Test.
Conrad acknowledged that batting last under fading light was tough for India’s openers and felt South Africa could have grabbed another wicket. Still, he stressed that despite being in a commanding position, the world champions would need to work hard to finish the match.
 
Coach Defends Decision Amid Criticism
 
Questions were raised about the late declaration, but Conrad said he followed his instincts. As the final day approached, he insisted his team knew India would fight back, and South Africa would need to be at their best to close out the remaining wickets

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 2nd Test Day 5: Harmer bags a 4-fer; Rishabh Pant departs on 13

T20 World Cup 2026 starts on Feb 7: 8 venues to host 55 matches

ICC T20 World Cup 2025 full schedule, groups, venue, format, live streaming

ICC T20 World Cup schedule announcement HIGHLIGHTS: IND vs PAK on Feb 15; Final on March 8

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India schedule, IND vs PAK match date, streaming

Topics :India vs South AfricaIndia cricket teamTest CricketICC World Test Championship

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story